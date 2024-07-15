Highlights Euro 2028 is set to be hosted in the UK & Ireland, with 10 stadiums holding matches.

No teams have qualified yet, including the hosts, as they must all undergo the qualification process.

Tickets for the tournament are expected to be released on UEFA's ticket portal, although this has not yet been confirmed.

The European Championships are widely seen as one of the hardest competitions in the world to win. Although in the Premier League, you must be at your very best for 38 matches, teams need some form of luck to win the ultimate prize in international European football.

That's never guaranteed, as Germany showed at Euro 2024 as they disappointingly crashed out to Spain in the quarter-finals by losing 2-1. That sense of danger, unpredictability and intrigue is what makes it one of the best tournaments in the world — and Euro 2028 is expected to continue that trend when it arrives.

It may still be a little while away — and a major World Cup in North America has to take place first — but slowly but surely, excitement will grow as Euro 2028 nears. Spain will go into the tournament as the holders after they won the previous tournament in Germany. They beat England 2-1 in the final, who will be hoping it's third-time lucky after two disappointing defeats at the last hurdle back-to-back. It's more than possible on home soil — and we have outlined everything you need to know about the tournament.

Hosts

United Kingdom and Ireland set to host

Close

Euro 2028 will take place in five countries — more than any other tournament if you exclude Euro 2020 which intentionally spanned across Europe. At first, that might seem over the top and excessive, but in reality, it's only the United Kingdom and Ireland. England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland form the UK — and they are mostly easily connected, with a short flight across the Irish Sea giving fans access to any match if they wish to support their nation.

This will be the third time England has hosted matches at a European tournament. They put on a show at Euro 96 by reaching the semi-finals and narrowly losing to Germany on penalties. Their bitter rivals went on to win the tournament, but the Three Lions brought the country together after years of frustration.

25 years later, they hosted several matches, including the semi-finals and final, at Euro 2020, which was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. England reached the final, but it ended in yet more heartbreak as Italy beat them on penalties. The Three Lions will be hoping it is third time lucky on home soil, yet nothing is ever guaranteed in football.

Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland have never hosted a match at the Euros, whilst Scotland had the honour four times during the pan-European tournament in 2021. Scotland even played two of their matches at home at Hampden Park, but just as it seems to happen at every single tournament they play at, it ended in disappointment. They comfortably lost both matches to Czechia and Croatia to see them knocked out in the group stages again. Euro 2028 will offer a chance of redemption.

Surprisingly, the home nations' bid for the tournament was relatively straightforward. Russia also made a bid for it, although that was quickly made ineligible due to its invasion of Ukraine, and Turkey withdrew their efforts to focus on a joint bid with Italy for Euro 2032. It meant that the UK and Ireland were the only option, making it an easy choice for UEFA. The decision was confirmed in October 2023.

Yet to be confirmed

The dates for Euro 2028 have unsurprisingly not yet been confirmed, but going off previous tournaments, we can get a rough idea of when matches will be held. Euro 2024 started on the 14th June and ended exactly a month later, on the 14th July. Therefore, the opening game at Euro 2028 is expected to take place on Friday, 16th June 2028. Following a month-long European football extravaganza, the final, which is expected to be played at the 'home of football', will then be played on Sunday, 16th July 2028. We will update this article as soon as the dates are confirmed by the governing body.

Teams

No teams have qualified yet

No teams have qualified for Euro 2028 — and that includes the hosts. Typically, the host nations have always been given an automatic space in the tournament, but as there are five of them, UEFA can't do so. According to their bid regulations, the automatic qualification of the hosts can only be guaranteed for up to two host associations.

Due to this, it has been decided that all five host teams will enter the qualifying stage as useless in the hope that they can qualify for the tournament traditionally. If three teams qualify and two don't, the two spots for host nations will be used up by those who did not qualify. However, should three or more host teams fail to qualify, the spots would be awarded to the best-performing hosts. The qualifying group stage will feature twelve groups of four or five teams. The winner of each group will qualify for the European Championship, while the second-placed teams will either qualify directly or participate in play-off matches.

Stadiums

No Anfield or Old Trafford

There are 10 stadiums which will be hosting matches at Euro 2028. Surprisingly, Liverpool's Anfield will not be hosting matches as its pitch dimensions fall short of UEFA's requirements, whilst Man United were unable to guarantee whether the stadium would be ready in time, as they look at rebuilding the area. Celtic Park, Ibrox and Croke Park were also not picked.

Wembley and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one of the best stadiums in the world, will hold matches in London, whilst the 'smaller' home nations will all have one stadium each. This included Casement Park in Northern Ireland, which closed in 2013. At the time, it had a capacity of just over 30,000, but as part of the bid, it was agreed that the area would be redeveloped.

In February 2024, clearance work began at the start of the redevelopment project. This included some demolition work on the stadium's former concrete terracing in March 2024, but it currently remains unclear what the size of the stadium will be like. The decision to redevelop the area led to major clashes between unionists and nationalists due to its location.

Euro 2028 Stadiums Stadium Team that normally uses it Capacity Wembley Stadium England 90,652 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham 62,322 City of Manchester Stadium Man City 61,000 Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium Everton 52,888 St James' Park Newcastle 52,305 Villa Park Aston Villa 42,640 Millennium Stadium Wales 73,952 Hampden Park Scotland 52,032 Casement Park N/A TBC Aviva Stadium Ireland 51,711

Tickets

Expected to be released on UEFA's ticket portal

Unsurprisingly, tickets or ticket information have not yet been released for Euro 2028. However, an average stadium capacity of 58,000 will see three million tickets go on sale for the tournament, allowing more fans than ever before access to a Euros tournament. Previous tournaments by the governing body have seen tickets go to the countries directly competing and then onto their ticket portal. Therefore, it's likely Euro 2028 will follow a similar process — and they will be in high demand with the competition visiting the United Kingdom for the first time in years. We will update this article as soon as key information is released.

How to Watch

BBC and ITV share rights in UK

One of the most exciting competitions in the world will be shown live on ITV and the BBC in the UK. The organisations agreed a deal with UEFA in 2022 to show Euro 2024 and 2028, giving as many people as possible the chance to watch it. When the decision in the UK was made, Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said:

This deal keeps the Euros available on free-to-air television for viewers for the coming years. Having delivered the biggest ever UK single channel football audience of 27.6 million at the 2020 Euros, for England’s semi-final victory over Denmark, we’re looking forward to bringing to the widest audiences the very best coverage of tournaments that have such broad appeal.

Elsewhere, in America, you will be able to watch the tournament on Fox Sports. TVA Sports holds the rights in Canada, whilst it is yet to be confirmed who will be showing the tournament in Australia. No one will want to miss it as the pressure and anticipation builds.