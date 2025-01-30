Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed personal terms to sign Lens defender Kevin Danso, but there is still a gulf in valuation regarding the fee, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Molineux club have been unable to agree on a fee with Lens for the centre-back and are willing to pay in the region of €20m, while the French outfit are looking for a total package of at least €30m.

Earlier this month, the West Midlands side added Reims defender Emmanuel Agbadou for £16.6m and are still seeking reinforcements, having struggled defensively in the Premier League this season.

Wolves Unable to Agree Danso Fee So Far

Lens want over €30m total package

According to Jacobs, Wolves have agreed personal terms with Danso over a move, but there is a gap in valuation between the two clubs. Wolves are prepared to pay almost €20m, while Lens want at least €30m as a total package.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Wolves have agreed personal terms with Kevin Danso, but there's still a gulf in valuation regarding the fee with Lens. Wolves are prepared to pay almost €20m and Lens are still insisting on a total package of at least €30m. Wolves are simply not going to go that high. So the price could drop in the final few days of the window when the buyer gets a little bit more power and control. But at the moment, Wolves feel like that deal hangs in the balance, and if the price doesn't drop, they're prepared to walk away."

Danso is no stranger to playing in England, having briefly played at Southampton during the 2019/20 season and spent time at the MK Dons and Reading academies.

The 25-year-old has made 14 appearances for Lens in all competitions this season but was left out of their matchday squad for the Angers game last weekend amid ongoing transfer talks.

Wolves are preparing for a busy end to the January window, with multiple positions still in need of reinforcements ahead of the deadline.

Kevin Danso's Lens Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 12 Goals 0 Assists 0 Goal-creating actions 1 Minutes played 1,080

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-01-25.