Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has been handed a massive headache as Oliver Glasner is one of RB Leizpig's top managerial targets to replace Marco Rose in the summer, as per Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg.

Glasner arrived at Selhurst Park in early 2024 and immediately turned the tide by significantly improving his side's performances and team morale. The Eagles have been flying under his watch, steering them to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and developing the likes of in-form French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Austrian's stock grew while coaching in the Bundesliga, guiding Eintracht Frankfurt to UEFA Europa League glory in 2022 before heading to Palace two years later. The 50-year-old ensured his side bounced back from a difficult start to his sophomore season, and a 4-1 win over Aston Villa means they sit 12th and have won nine and lost as many of their 27 games.

Crystal Palace's Glasner Is On Leipzig's Radar

The Austrian has a year left to run on his contract