Udinese have expressed interest in signing Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu on loan, according to the Irish Independent.

The Serie A side have reportedly made an approach the 22-year-old shot-stopper, who recently returned to fitness after missing the first part of the season through injury.

Bazunu faces an uncertain future at Southampton, with Aaron Ramsdale and veteran Alex McCarthy now ahead of him in Ivan Juric’s pecking order.

The Croatian tactician has said he is willing to explore a loan move for Bazunu for the rest of the campaign, which has sparked interest from clubs across Europe.

Gavin Bazunu Eyed by Udinese

Multiple clubs in Europe keen

According to the Irish Independent, clubs in Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands have also expressed interest in signing Bazunu on loan, with Southampton now exploring multiple options before the transfer deadline.

The south coast club reportedly want the 22-year-old to play regular football and are working to find the best solution following his lengthy injury setback.

Bazunu, labelled 'outstanding' by Russell Martin, has made three appearances in Premier League 2 for Southampton’s U21 side this season, as he is not currently eligible for first-team selection after being left out of the 25-man squad at the start of the season.

The Dublin-born goalkeeper joined Southampton from Manchester City in 2022 and was the club’s first-choice option until he suffered a season-ending injury last April.

The setback saw Bazunu miss eight months of action and disrupted his development, while Southampton signed Premier League-proven Ramsdale in his absence.

The Saints have yet to make further January signings following Albert Gronbaek’s arrival on loan but are anticipating a busy end to the transfer window.

They have reportedly set their sights on Cardiff City forward Ollie Tanner but face competition from fellow English clubs for the 22-year-old winger.

Gavin Bazunu's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League 2) Games 3 Goals conceded 2 Clean sheets 2 Minutes played 270

