Real Betis have reportedly raised their offer to sign Antony on loan, and the Manchester United winger is open to the move, according to Spanish outlet Diario ABC.

Antony has flopped since joining the Red Devils from Ajax in August 2022 for £85 million, a fee that made him the second-most expensive signing in the club's history. The Brazilian was regarded as an exciting talent while at the Johan Cruyff Arena but has failed to entertain fans at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old's disappointing spell has seen him drop down the pecking order. He's playing a bit-part role under Ruben Amorim and his future is uncertain amid his lack of a regular playing role.

Antony has started none of seven Premier League games this season and is without a goal or assist. The Brazil international has managed 12 goals and five assists in 95 games since arriving at the club nearly three years ago under former manager Erik ten Hag. He's a player whom new co-owners INEOS will be eager to move on, at least on loan.

Antony Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 7 (0) Goals 0 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 0 Successful Dribbles 0.6 (40%) Ground Duels Won 2.0 (54%)

Betis Prepared To Share Antony's Salary

Manchester United Keen For The Brazilian To Get Game Time

Antony is on Betis' radar, and the Spanish club thinks they can get the Brazilian attacker's career back on track. Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini is in charge of Los Verdiblancos who sit 10th in La Liga and have former Premier League stars Hector Bellerin, Pablo Fornals and Giovani Lo Celso in their ranks.

Betis have reportedly raised their offer for Antony after their initial proposal was turned down in negotiations with United over a loan until the end of the season. They are willing to share the Brazilian's purported £200,000 per week wages.

Manchester United's stance is that they want Antony to get game time to ensure they recover part of the value they have lost during this period. The Red Devils may also be keen for him to impress and put himself in the shop window for a permanent transfer next summer.

Antony is interested in joining Betis and trying out La Liga football under a manager of Pellegrini's pedigree. He has no chance of displacing Amad in Amorim's United side, given the Ivorian is the club's standout performer this season.

He could be one of three wingers to leave Old Trafford during the ongoing January transfer window. Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that Marcus Rashford has been offered to Barcelona, while Alejandro Garnacho is Napoli's 'dream' Khvicha Kvaratskhelia replacement.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 18/01/2025.

