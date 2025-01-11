Como are eyeing a move for Manchester United full-back Tyrell Malacia as they bid to pull away from the relegation battle in Serie A, according to Alfredo Pedulla on X.

The Italian side, who are managed by Cesc Fabregas, are sat 15th in Serie A, just two points above the relegation zone. Left-back Malacia has struggled for minutes throughout his time with the Reds, and a move to Como could be the perfect chance to reignite his career, as the Italian side bid to stay in the Italian top flight.

With Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, and Noussair Mazraoui all capable of playing in the left-wing back role, Ruben Amorim is looking to move Malacia on. The Dutch defender has never really settled at Old Trafford, and his time may be coming to an end.

Malacia Heading For United Exit Door

The defender has not settled at Old Trafford

Writing on his personal X account, journalist Pedulla wrote that Como are "trying for Malacia" this month.

Since joining Man United in 2022, the Netherlands international has struggled to make any sort of impact at Old Trafford.

Due to injuries and poor performances, the defender has made just 43 appearances for the club, contributing 0 goals and assists. He didn't make a single appearance during the 2023/24 season due to a knee problem, and despite Amorim admitting he had been "very happy" with his performances so far, game time has been hard to come by and he could now be on his way out.

Tyrell Malacia Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 4 Tackles Per Game 1.5 Passing Accuracy 88.2 Interceptions 0.3

Alberto Moreno is Como's current first-choice left-back, and at 32 years old, it seems the time for him to be replaced. Still just 25 and in the final 18 months of his £75,000-per-week deal, Malacia could be the ideal replacement for the former Liverpool man, as Como prepare for an important run of fixtures, which includes games against AC Milan and Juventus.

Man United are heavily linked with a move for PSG left-back Nuno Mendes, which would only push Malacia further down the pecking order. United's pursuit of the Portuguese defender perhaps indicates their intentions for Malacia, with a move to Como becoming increasingly more likely.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 11/01/2025.