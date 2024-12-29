Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is wanted by Stade Rennais where the Frenchman could be reunited with Glen Kamara at Roazhon Park, according to TEAMtalk.

Meslier's future is somewhat uncertain as he'll be in the last year of his contract next summer. He has been a mainstay in Daniel Farke's side this season, mainly faring well despite making the occasional mistake.

The 24-year-old has reportedly attracted surprise interest from Manchester United, who are eyeing more competition for Andre Onana. It appears the French shot-stopper will be in demand in January as Rennes could offer him a return to his homeland.

Illan Meslier Championship Statistics (2024-25) Clean Sheets 13 Goals Conceded Per Game 0.7 Saves Per Game 1.4 (68%) Successful Runs Out Per Game 0.7 (100%) Saves Made 32 Saves Inside Box 18 Saves Outside Box 13

Meslier Could Join Kamara at Rennes

The ex-Leeds teammates may link back up

Rennes are searching for a new goalkeeper and have reportedly added Meslier to their shortlist despite PSV Eindhoven's Walter Benitez being their top target. If the French shot-stopper were to join Jorge Sampaoli's side, sitting 12th in Ligue 1, he'd link back up with Kamara, who was his ex-teammate at Elland Road.

Kamara joined Les Rouges et Noirs from Leeds in July 2024, and he's come in and out of Sampaoli's starting lineup. Their current number one is 39-year-old Steve Mandanda, who captains the side, but his contract is up next summer.

The French outfit isn't the only European club interested in Meslier, as Fiorentina is also keeping tabs on the Lorient-born keeper. The Serie A club signed ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea as a free agent last summer, but they are eyeing a long-term replacement with the Spaniard now 34 years of age.

Leeds don't want to lose the former nine-cap France U21 international midway through the season despite the criticism he's received for questionable performances. He was particularly under fire after making a howler in a 2-2 draw with Sunderland in October but has bounced back with several fine outings.

Meslier's manager, Farke, previously hailed his shot-stopper as 'the best in the league'. The German coach will want to keep him as the Peacocks challenge for the EFL Championship.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 28/12/2024.