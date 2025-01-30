Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana could be on the move before the transfer deadline with RC Lens showing an interest, according to Footmercato.

It has been a miserable campaign for Southampton after earning promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last season. After 23 games, the Saints have recorded just one win and their current tally of six points means they are growing dangerously close to breaking Derby's record as the worst-ever top-flight team.

Now, it appears one of their attacking options may be on the move prior to the February 3rd transfer deadline with club-record signing Sulemana attracting interest from Europe.

Lens Keen on Sulemana

According to Footmercato, Lens are keen on reinforcing their attack and have their eyes on either a striker or a versatile forward.

Sulemana, who has struggled for consistent game time with the Saints this season, missed the opening seven matches of the season and since then, has completed 90 minutes in the Premier League just once.

Kamaldeen Sulemana 24/25 Stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 11 0 0 FA Cup 1 1 1 Carabao Cup 2 0 1

The Ghana star is no stranger to the top flight of French football, having played for Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, and Footmercato have reported that Southampton would want up to £7.5 million for the 22-year-old, with a sell-on clause incorporated into the deal.

Lens would prefer to sign Sulemana on loan initially with an option to buy, but they do have money available to spend in this window after the sale of Abdukodir Khusanov to Manchester City for around £33.5 million.

Whether a deal can be agreed remains to be seen, but given Southampton’s current predicament, it seems fair to assume that Sulemana may be open to the move.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Southampton ‘In Talks’ to Sell ‘Extraordinary’ Star to Euro Club Ivan Juric could be set to lose one of his most used players amid interest growing in England and abroad.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 29/01/2025)