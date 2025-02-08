Arsenal defender William Saliba is a priority target for Spanish juggernauts Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to RMC Sport.

After a relatively shaky start, by their gargantuan standards, Real Madrid soon found their feet this season and after 22 games in La Liga, sit atop the table. In Europe, Madrid surprisingly did not advance automatically in the newly-formatted Champions League. Instead, they will face Manchester City in the inaugural play-off round to reach the knockout stage.

Madrid have had their injury struggles this season, particularly in defence. As it stands, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba are all currently on the sidelines, meaning Real are absolutely threadbare for options at the back.

Rudiger and Alaba in particular are aging players which, combined with defensive injuries as a whole, makes it understandable as to why Madrid are considering new options to refresh their defensive ranks.

Madrid Like Saliba

French defender would not be cheap

Though it took him some time to break into the first team after signing for Arsenal in 2019, it was worth it for William Saliba, who is now considered one of the best central defenders in the world. The French international is a crucial part of Mikel Arteta’s team, his partnership with Gabriel being a vital spine for the side.

William Saliba 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Clean Sheets Minutes Played Premier League 22 8 1,920' Champions League 6 4 540' FA Cup 1 1 120' Carabao Cup 4 1 315'

Understandably, Saliba’s name has been linked to the absolute elite, such as Real Madrid. According to RMC Sport, Saliba, who is on around £190,000 per week at Arsenal, is an “absolute priority” for Real, who are conscious of their defenders’ injury woes.

Were Saliba to leave, the Gunners would not let him move for a cheap price. RMC Sport have reported that rumours in London suggest that a departure would make Saliba the most expensive defender in history, were a move to materialise.

An immediate transfer away from Arsenal is not expected for Saliba, who is still just 23 years old. It is clear, however, that Madrid could try and sway the Frenchman who would be an incredible addition at the Santiago Bernabeu.

