Chelsea may oversee the sale of one of their best up-and-coming stars this winter in the form of Renato Veiga - with GIVEMESPORT sources confirming that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have made an approach to sign him on a loan bid with an option to buy.

Veiga has played second fiddle to Marc Cucurella at left-back this season, though he's made 18 appearances for the Blues in all competitions and has impressed almost every time he's stepped onto the pitch. However, the Spaniard is keeping him out of Premier League circles for now, and that could see Veiga leave on a permanent deal.

Sources: Dortmund Make Approach For Chelsea's Veiga

The German outfit have made their intentions clear to sign the youngster

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Dortmund have now made an approach with a loan bid that includes an option to buy Veiga after his impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Renato Veiga's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 7 =17th Long Balls Per Game 0.7 =14th Tackles Per Game 1.3 8th Dribbles Halted Per Game 1.1 2nd Match rating 6.27 21st

The Blues' position as of now is that they will only sanction a permanent exit for the Portuguese defender, who joined the club from Swiss side Basel in the summer for a reported £12million, but Chelsea value the versatile defender at more than £20million after featuring in all of their Europa Conference League games and massively impressing, alongside seven Premier League appearances.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have also made an approach for his services, but their efforts to sign him were knocked back by Enzo Maresca's side. However, Veiga is thought to be driving a potential move to Dortmund, where he believes that he will get more minutes and the chance to play at centre-back, with left-back being his position at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea believe that 'special' Veiga is on track in terms of his development, and so any exit would likely be player-driven. There is a feeling that, if Veiga wants to leave, then a permanent solution must be found, whether that is a loan-with-obligation or simply a straight sale.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Renato Veiga has made three appearances for Portugal's senior squad, having made his debut back in October.

Veiga has since made the Portugal senior squad after his move to Chelsea, and he has been a real stalwart for Maresca, having come into the side as a relative unknown from Basel. His physique and athleticism is superb for a 21-year-old, and he can create attacks from deep - and so it's easy to see why the Blues would want around double the fee they paid for the up-and-coming starlet.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-01-25.

