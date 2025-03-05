Leeds United's potential promotion could be clouded by the departure of defensive leader Pascal Struijk in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with the Dutchman in Feyenoord's sights as they prepare for the departure of David Hancko in the coming months.

Daniel Farke has used the Belgian-born star prominently ever since his appointment to the Elland Road helm, using him in the first-half of last season before a groin injury during the festive period, which ultimately contributed to Leeds failing to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League. But after a strong campaign again this time out, it's seen Feyenoord take an interest in potentially landing him.

Report: Pascal Struijk 'in Feyenoord Sights', He Could Leave in Summer

The defender has been imperious for Leeds for a number of years

The report from Rutger Vince, via Football Transfers, states that Feyenoord are 'betting' on Struijk's arrival in the summer. The Leeds defender is wanted as Hancko's successor, with the Slovakian likely to leave in the summer transfer window, and Feyenoord have already been in contact with the Championship club over a move for the 25-year-old star.

Pascal Struijk's Championship statistics - Leeds squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 10th Goals 5 =5th Clearances Per Game 3.1 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.9 1st Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =4th Match rating 6.99 7th

Struijk, 25, has been all but an ever-present for Leeds this season, missing just five games in the Championship with 26 starts out of a possible 35 as he's returned from injury - and he marked Farke's confidence in bringing him back into the fold by scoring twice in a late win over fellow promotion challengers Sunderland in February.

Captaining the side from midway through October until he was injured in January, his five goals have propelled Leeds to the top of the table over Sheffield United - but with just over two years left on his contract in West Yorkshire, it could be a good time for Leeds to sell, despite Struijk being named as a star that Farke 'cannot afford to lose' earlier this season.

However, the report adds that there are questions over whether Struijk is a feasible addition for Feyenoord. His performances haven't gone unnoticed in England, with Tottenham Hotspur being credited with an interest in December, though Leeds' asking price was €30million (£25million).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pascal Struijk made three caps for Netherlands' under-17 side.

Yet with Hancko set to depart, that would give them the capital needed to sign Struijk, who joined Leeds in 2020 from Ajax's youth team, having featured 21 times for the Dutch giants' young ranks before moving to west Yorkshire under Marcelo Bielsa.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-03-25.

Related Ben Jacobs Drops Interesting Illan Meslier Leeds Exit Update Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier wants to stay at the club ahead of next season and be their number one.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.