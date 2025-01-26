Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran and could offer Marco Asensio as part of any deal for the forward, according to Caught Offside.

Duran, 21, has attracted a great deal of interest, with West Ham United submitting a £57million bid that was rejected earlier in January.

The Colombian had been keen to leave Villa Park due to frustrations over a lack of playing time last season, but was convinced to stay and even signed a new contract in October that runs until the summer of 2030.

PSG may still fall short of Villa's demands for Duran

PSG could offer Asensio to sweeten the deal

Even with the inclusion of Asensio, who earns a reported £290,000-per-week in Paris, as a makeweight in the deal for Duran, Caught Offside report that PSG are prepared to offer a package worth up to €70million (£58.9m), which is barely more than the bid from the Hammers that Villa dismissed.

The report suggests that Villa value their Colombian forward at closer to €80m-90m (£67.3m-75.7m) - a sum the Ligue 1 giants have yet to indicate a willingness to meet.

Duran has still been second choice at Villa Park behind Ollie Watkins this season, but he has been afforded more opportunities to impress - and has taken them with aplomb, scoring 12 goals in just 1,019 minutes across all competitions, a phenomenal scoring rate of a goal every 84.9 minutes.

Jhon Duran Aston Villa Stats 2024/25 Competition Minutes Played Goals Premier League 602 7 Champions League 237 3 League Cup 180 2

Former Real Madrid talent Asensio, meanwhile, has fallen out of favour in the French capital, last making an appearance in the league on December 6, though he has managed two goals and four assists in just 613 minutes of Ligue 1 action.

Despite the weight his name carries, Villa are unlikely to consider his inclusion adequate compensation for their brightest young talent.

Villa have already added Donyell Malen to the squad to replace Jaden Philogene, who moved to Ipswich, and Emery is unlikely to sanction an exit of Duran unless he can be replaced with a player of similar quality and ability.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25/1/2025.