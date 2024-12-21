Fiorentina are interested in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer next summer, and could open talks with the player in January, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Calvert-Lewin has scored just two Premier League goals in 15 appearances for the Toffees this season, and has persistently struggled with injuries in recent years. The Englishman looks to be intent on leaving the Merseyside club at the end of the campaign, with his contract set to expire and no news of a fresh deal emerging as of yet.

A number of clubs are beginning to be linked with the number nine, with Tottenham said to be one of those keeping tabs on the player, in the hope of landing him. However, a move abroad may appeal to Calvert-Lewin, with Di Marzio suggesting that Fiorentina are the most likely suitors, and that the Italian club could even attempt to bring him to Florence as early as next month.

Fiorentina Eyeing Calvert-Lewin

He could be reignited with Moise Kean

Scoring just 16 goals in his last 81 Premier League games since the beginning of the 2021/22 season, it's been a frustrating few years for Calvert-Lewin at Everton. The 27 year-old has been beset by constant injury issues, and hasn't been able to rediscover his prolific form from the period between 2019 and 2021.

Thus, he may feel now is the right-time to leave Goodison Park, with the English club struggling financially and continually involved in relegation dogfights. Described as 'exceptional' by broadcaster Pete Graves, Calvert-Lewin still has a lot to offer at the top level, and a fresh start abroad may entice him.

Sky Sports reporter Di Marzio has revealed that Fiorentina are interested in the England international, and that they could make a move in January, either to sign him next month or to begin talks ahead of a free move in the summer.

A move to Fiorentina would see Calvert-Lewin link-up with former Everton teammate Moise Kean, with whom he had a close relationship.

Calvert-Lewin's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 15 Goals 2 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 2.64 Expected Goals Per 90 0.34

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 21/12/2024