Wolverhampton Wanderers could oversee another one of their star players leaving alongside a potential departure for Matheus Cunha, according to reports from Italy - with star defender Rayan Ait-Nouri being touted for a move to AC Milan after some strong form in the Premier League under Vitor Pereira's men.

The French-born full-back joined Wolves four years ago and has since become one of their most-dependable players, with consistency and output being two of his huge traits in the Premier League at Molineux. Fans would be loathed to see another top player leaving, having seen Ruben Neves, Max Kilman, Pedro Neto and Matheus Nunes depart in the past 18 months - but that could be the case with Ait-Nouri being touted for a move to Serie A.

Report: AC Milan 'Considering' Ait-Nouri as Hernandez Replacement

The Algerian star has been extremely consistent in previous years

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rayan Ait-Nouri has 13 caps for Algeria.