Wolverhampton Wanderers could oversee another one of their star players leaving alongside a potential departure for Matheus Cunha, according to reports from Italy - with star defender Rayan Ait-Nouri being touted for a move to AC Milan after some strong form in the Premier League under Vitor Pereira's men.
The French-born full-back joined Wolves four years ago and has since become one of their most-dependable players, with consistency and output being two of his huge traits in the Premier League at Molineux. Fans would be loathed to see another top player leaving, having seen Ruben Neves, Max Kilman, Pedro Neto and Matheus Nunes depart in the past 18 months - but that could be the case with Ait-Nouri being touted for a move to Serie A.
Report: AC Milan 'Considering' Ait-Nouri as Hernandez Replacement
The Algerian star has been extremely consistent in previous years
The report from Gazzetta states that Ait-Nouri has been tipped as a name 'to consider' to replace Theo Hernandez, with the Frenchman set to leave in the summer
. The Algerian international is a 'popular' choice, and though he will cost a lot of money to bring in, he is not seen as unattainable - despite Wolves' price tag being around £40million in the past
, as GIVEMESPORT sources revealed back in 2024.
|Rayan Ait-Nouri's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking
|Stats
|Output
|Squad rank
|Appearances
|26
|=1st
|Assists
|5
|1st
|Key Passes Per Game
|0.9
|3rd
|Dribbles Per Game
|1.7
|2nd
|Tackles Per Game
|2.5
|4th
|Match rating
|6.83
|=2nd
Whilst additions across the pitch are always hotly debated at the San Siro club, there is never any talk about bringing a new left-back in due to Hernandez's superb form. With Milan never looking for the France international's potential replacement - in which case their new addition would have to play a backup role - there has been little chat of an incoming on the left flank.
However, Hernandez is 'probable' to leave Milan in the future, and in the coming weeks, decisions will be made in terms of a replacement for the Frenchman. Current star Alex Jimenez has been touted for a potential move to the club, but he's not a natural left-back - and as a result, Ait-Nouri has been linked. Dean Jones
called Ait-Nouri 'exceptional
' on GIVEMESPORT after being touted with a move away last season.
Ait-Nouri has considerable experience at just 23 years of age, having made 23 Ligue 1
appearances by the time he was 19, and with a further 124 in the Premier League for the Black Country side, he's been a superb addition to their side with eight goals and nine assists from left-back, central midfield and on the left side of midfield in a 3-4-3 system.
