Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly could be on his way out of St. James' Park in the coming days, according to reports - with French giants Marseille seemingly interested in a loan switch to offer him more game time away from Tyneside.

Kelly joined Newcastle on a free transfer from Bournemouth last season, acting as backup for their usual central defender partnership of Fabian Schar and Sven Botman - but with just four starts in the Premier League this season, he's suffered a lack of game time and that has seen teams from abroad interested, with Marseille eyeing up a move for his signature.

Report: Marseille Want Lloyd Kelly on Loan

The Newcastle defender has not had many minutes

The report from L'Equipe states that Kelly has interest from clubs across Europe - with one of those being Marseille. With the transfer deadline looming, deals can take place that make the window 'ignite', and whilst more prevalent deals have risen to the fore in the case of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and more, teams are reportedly looking for central defenders.

Lloyd Kelly's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 9 =16th Assists 1 =6th Tackles Per Game 0.6 15th Clearances Per Game 1.7 9th Match rating 6.29 18th

The publication further states that ten European clubs are attentive to movements in the centre-back market, with Borussia Dortmund and Juventus being named as teams in that bracket - with the Champions League duo both competing for Kelly, alongside Marseille.

The former Bournemouth defender only joined Newcastle in the summer window, on a five-year deal, but he's only featured in nine Premier League games so far this season - and he could leave on loan in the final days of the transfer window as a result of his lack of action. The 'incredible defender', as he was called by the Bournemouth Echo, could refind his feet before moving back to the north east in the summer.

Marseille could be interested in a deal to solidify their Champions League hopes, currently sitting in the top two in Ligue 1 and four points clear of dropping out of the qualification places for Europe's biggest competition - and although the club boast the second-best attack in the division, their defence is only the sixth-best - which Kelly could come in to change.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lloyd Kelly has 19 caps for England's youth sides.

The former Bristol City star has 63 appearances in the top-flight, and with experience in the Championship, Kelly has proved himself - though he's not a firm starter in Eddie Howe's plans at present and that could see him depart.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-01-25.

