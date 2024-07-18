Highlights Panathinaikos challenges NBA champs for a world title, boasts roster full of former NBA players.

EuroLeague champs include ex-NBA picks like Juancho Hernangomez, Jerian Grant, Kendrick Nunn.

Unlikely they could beat NBA's best, but matchup would be entertaining for fans worldwide.

Could a basketball supercup competition be on the horizon?

It's common to see NBA teams face international competition in the preseason nowadays, with clubs from around the world traveling to North America — and vice versa — to take on the cream of the crop in hoops.

But one thing we've never seen is a matchup between continental champions. Similar to soccer (also known as football, don't come at me) — where champions of continental tournaments face each other every year to determine a Club World Cup champion — basketball benefit from some more international competition at the club level.

The current EuroLeague champions seem to think this is a good idea.

The head coach of Panathinaikos, Ergin Ataman, issued a challenge to the Boston Celtics on Thursday, inviting the holding NBA champs to Greece to face off for a "world champion title."

"If you want the world champion title, come and beat us in OAKA."

Should the Celtics step up to the plate?

Panathinaikos Want All the Smoke

European champs have plenty of NBA experience on their roster

The 2023-24 Panathinaikos roster was loaded with talent, including a number of players that once plied their craft in the NBA.

The EuroLeague champs counted seven former NBA draft picks on their squad, including 2016 15th overall pick Juancho Hernangomez and 2015 19th overall pick Jerian Grant.

The roster has a total of 899 games of NBA experience under its belt, split between six players.

Panathinaikos NBA Experience Player NBA Experience Kostas Antetokounmpo 22 GP Jerian Grant 279 GP Kyle Guy 53 GP Juancho Hernangomez 339 GP Georgios Kalaitzakis 13 GP Kendrick Nunn 193 GP

Nunn was arguably the most impactful at the NBA level, averaging 15.2 points per game and starting 67 games as a rookie for the Miami Heat in 2019-20. Hernangomez's most successful season in the Association came as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019-20, scoring 12.9 points per game and grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game.

Would this team stand a chance at beating the best of the best the NBA has to offer? Probably not.

Could they beat the worst team in today's NBA? Also doubtful.

Would this be one of the most entertaining sporting events we've ever seen? Absolutely.