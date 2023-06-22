The Europa Conference League has been going two years strong now gaining a cult following and high praise from pundits and fans alike.

The 2023/2024 campaign will see the competition enter its third-ever season with plenty of new teams crying it out to capture a major European honour.

AS Roma and West Ham United were the first two winners of the tournament and their celebrations post-victory have highlighted just how big this competition can be.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by UEFA. Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Europa Conference League Final.

The UEFA Europa Conference League final will be played on the 29th May 2024, sandwiched between the Europa League final and the Champions League final.

This seems to be the standard move made by UEFA for the competition moving forward and gives fans three weeks' worth of scintillating finals to enjoy.

No dates have yet been set for the quarter and semi-finals of the competition, however, both matches will be drawn on the 15th March 2024.

Stadium

The location for the 2024 UEFA Europa Conference League Final will be the Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens, Greece, which is also known commercially as the OPAP Arena.

On 21st June 2022, UEFA opened the bidding process for the final, which is held in parallel with that of the 2025 final. Interested bidders were allowed to bid for either one or both of the finals.

The stadium is home to AEK Athens who play their football in the Greek top flight and their home ground loosely resembles ancient architecture.

The capacity for the stadium is 32,500, meaning there will be plenty of space for visiting fans to enjoy the final if their team makes it there.

Ticket Information

At the time of writing, ticket details have yet to be announced. We will update this section as soon as more details emerge in the coming months.

A total of 177 teams from 54 of the 55 UEFA member associations, excluding Russia, will be involved in the 2023/24 Europa Conference League.

Teams eliminated from next season’s Champions League (18) and Europa League (25) will be transferred to the Europa Conference League.

Below we have listed the key draw dates for this season's UEFA Europa Conference League:

Third qualifying round 24th July 2023 Play-off round 7th August 2023 Group Stage 1st September 2023 Knockout round playoff 18th December 2023 Round of 16 24th February 2024 Quarter-finals and Semi-finals 15th March 2024

Notable teams involved in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/2024 are Italian giants Juventus, Premier League outfit Aston Villa, Ligue 1 side Lille, Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, Club Brugge from Belgium, Swiss giants Basel, Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, Slavia Prague from the Czech Republic, AEK Athens from Greece and Aberdeen from the Scottish Premiership.