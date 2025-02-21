Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers have now all learned the fate of their Round of 16 2024/25 Europa League Round of 16 ties after the draw was held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. They are also now aware of their respective routes to the final.

From the new-look league phase, active across all European competitions, the top eight sides qualified automatically for the Round of 16 and have been joined by another eight teams, who secured passage on the back of their two-legged knockout phase play-off fixtures.

By virtue of competition rules, the league phase top eight were recognised as seeded for the Round of 16 draw and, therefore, will play the return leg of their two-legged encounter on home soil. But who will Ruben Amorim's side face? Have Tottenham got, on paper, a simple route to the final? And who are Rangers locking horns with?

2024/25 Europa League Round of 16 Draw

Man Utd to face Spanish side Real Sociedad

Bodo Glimt will take on Greek outfit Olympiacos in the first two-legged Round of 16 tie in Europe's second tier competition and Rangers, led by Philippe Clement, have the not-so-simple task of playing two legs against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

For sides from the Premier League, Tottenham will play a re-play of their league phase clash against AZ Alkmaar. A Richarlison penalty was the difference last time out, but the north Londoners will be keen to make things easier for themselves this time round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham have won two Europa League titles in their storied history - in 1971/72 and 1983/84.

Elsewhere, Amorim and his entourage are set to lock horns with Spanish side Real Sociedad. A mouth-watering clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and Ajax is also set to be played out across two legs, while FCSB will take on Olympique Lyonnais.

Concluding the eight Europa League Round of 16 fixtures is a meeting between Italian outfit Lazio and the Czech Republic's only representative, Viktoria Plzen. Another clash to look forward to is between Athletic Club and AS Roma - two teams who have been backed to reach the competition's latter stages.

2024/25 Europa League Round of 16 Fixtures Bodo/Glimt vs Olympiacos Fenerbahce vs Rangers Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ajax FCSB vs Olympique Lyonnais AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio AS Roma vs Athletic Club

2024/25 Europa League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draws

Man Utd could, theoretically, meet Jose Mourinho in the semi-final