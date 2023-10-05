Highlights The Europa League has some of the nicest kits in 2023-24, showcasing iconic and recognisable designs from teams like Liverpool and Marseille.

Ollyhud, an acclaimed football shirt collector, provides rankings and insights into the aesthetics and history of football jerseys.

One team's home and away kits stand out as the best-dressed team in the 2023-24 season, with vibrant colours, and both feature in our top 5.

The Europa League may play second fiddle to the Champions League with its quality on the pitch, but in terms of kits, the UEFA tournament has some of the nicest templates around in 2023-24. With massive teams like Liverpool, Marseille and West Ham all competing for this year's trophy, some of the world's most iconic and recognisable kits will be on show in this season's Europa League.

Before the start of each campaign, football fans wait in suspense for their team to release the brand-new designs for the upcoming season, eager for that first match to kick off to don their upgraded shirts. In and around the ground you see the kids in their full strips, the parents in the training wear and the football fashionistas bringing out their dad's old top from the 90s, opting for the fashionable retro look. This season's Europa League kits have it all; from the plain and simple to the outlandish designs. From a sharp, modern look to a retro classic throwback.

When it comes to football shirts, Ollyhud knows his stuff. A seasoned content creator and an acclaimed football shirt collector with over 300 shirts, his takes on football fashion have had people talking for years. His insights into the aesthetics and history of football jerseys make his rankings a must-read for kit enthusiasts.

In this article, we will be ranking the top UEFA Europa League kits for the 2023/24 season. Whether it's a well-established team or a lesser-known one, a great kit can really make a difference in one of Europe's biggest competitions. Let us be your guide as we take a look at the best kits of the current campaign.

12 Olympiakos

Kicking off this list at number 12 is Olympiakos and Adidas' stunning attempt at an away shirt. The white base with a blue camo-like pattern is similar to that of the Argentina Copa America-winning shirt back in 2021. A shirt that the likes of Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria wore to beat Brazil, ending Argentina's 28-year trophy drought. The red logo, red sponsor and red name set complement the base. Massive thumbs up from us.

11 Liverpool (home)

Nike and Liverpool didn't get off to the best of starts, with some quite frankly forgettable home shirts. However, for the 23/24 season, the sportswear giants have finally come to the fore, without actually doing too much. They've stuck a white collar and sleeve on the 22/23 home shirt, and voilà; a classy, elegant shirt that nods to the 70s, 80s, 90s, and every era of Liverpool's existence. Replace Standard Chartered and stick a Carlsberg logo in the middle, and you've got the classic 98/00 shirt worn by the likes of Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler. A shirt in which the legend Steven Gerrard made his Reds debut.

With Jurgen Klopp at the helm, along with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in attack, Liverpool are one of the favourites to win the competition, and rightly so. The Reds will be hoping to win the Europa League for the first time since 2000/01 when Gary McAllister and co beat Alaves 5-4 in one of the most memorable European finals of all time.

10 Marseille (away)

A different blue from what we're used to seeing Marseille wearing, but we rate it. With Premier League high-flyers Brighton in their group, plus Ajax and AEK Athens, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and co will have to be at the top of their game to progress through this tough group.

9 Real Betis (away)

Yes, it's ANOTHER example of Hummel repurposing the Denmark 1986 shirt - like they have done with Southampton, Werder Bremen, Everton and many more this season. However, this one is up there with our favourites.

Real Betis have a history of standout kits over the years and this one will be added to the collection. The dark colours with the green really work. Plus, this shirt was just made for football's most stylish man, Hector Bellerin. Nabil Fekir doesn't look too bad, either.

8 SC Freiburg (away)

SC Freiburg's away shirt is an unusual take on the current Nike template, but one that definitely works. It is also the same design as the home shirt, just in different colours. A rarity in modern football. Stick around for the SC Freiburg home shirt further up the list. You won't want to miss it.

7 West Ham (away)

It's no secret - we're all used to seeing West Ham in white. Whether it's Paolo Di Canio in the white 2002-03 Dr. Martens shirt, or Tony Cottee in the 80s Adidas Originals kit, West Ham have had plenty of white away strips over the years.

With the white Umbro logo and West Ham badge blending in with the background, this shirt is right up there with the Hammers classics. In our opinion, the shirt would've been better with the main and sleeve sponsor also hidden, but hey, what do I know!?

After their Conference League triumph last season, the Hammers will be looking to make it a back-to-back European double. However, with no Declan Rice, it'll be down to new signing James Ward-Prowse, plus Lucas Paqueta and co to deliver more European glory in East London.

6 Servette FC (away)

Swiss club Servette are up next in this list and their home, away and third are all certified beauties. The home is a burgundy colour, the third is pink; reminiscent of the 14/15 Juventus away shirt, but the one that makes my list of top Europa League shirts is the away.

This particular kit wouldn't look out of place in the MLS, but that doesn't take away from its beauty. Some unusual colours, but executed perfectly. Top stuff, Adidas.

5 AS Roma (home)

After some fantastic years with Kappa and Nike, when we heard that AS Roma were going back to Adidas as a kit sponsor, we thought 'This could get tasty.' The Adidas x AS Roma partnership created so many beauties in the 90s with the famous Barilla sponsor.

It's not always a good idea to hook up with an ex but in this case, they smashed it. The colours are vibrant, the logo is superb and the overall use of the Adidas template that made its debut at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is great. The best part for me, however, is the SPQR sponsor, slap bang in the middle of the shirt, as seen on Romelu Lukaku above.

SPQR is an abbreviation for Senatus Populusque Romanus, meaning The Senate and People of Rome, and refers to the government of the ancient Roman Republic. On this shirt, the SPQR sponsor takes the top from a solid seven without it, to an impressive eight out of ten with it.

4 SC Freiburg

We told you not to miss SC Freiburg's home shirt! If you look at the pattern carefully, it is reminiscent of the eagle-like pattern used on the mid-90s Dortmund and Nigeria Nike kits. If you're not sure, give them a Google. Certified classics.

3 Slavia Praha (home)

The Slavia Praha home shirt proves one thing - when designing a football shirt, simplicity is key. Simple colours, a simple design and a simple badge creates a classy shirt. PUMA is the kit sponsor for just four of the 32 current teams competing in the Europa League, but this is the best of the lot.

2 Ajax (away)

In recent seasons, Adidas and Ajax have produced some of the cleanest away shirts in modern times. There was the Bob Marley tribute shirt with the Jamaican stripes and the ice blue kit from 2020-2. Banger after banger!

And this season, in true Ajax form, the streak continues. Both Ajax's white away shirt and black third shirt, are quality and both will be picked up by football hipsters this season. The away shirt is white and has a multicoloured graphic throughout the shirt representing the neighbourhood around the home ground. Things may not be going to plan on the pitch over at Ajax, but at least they'll look the part.

1 AS Roma (away)

We've reached the top spot, and boy was it worth the wait. This recently released AS Roma third shirt is part of a trio of kits that have all been executed with perfection. Without a doubt, AS Roma are the best-dressed team in the game for the 2023-24 season.

With legendary manager Jose Mourinho in charge, plus Paolo Dybala and new signing Romelu Lukaku leading the line, AS Roma will be looking to put last season's disappointment of losing in the Europa League final behind them. If they manage to lift a trophy this season, they'll be doing so wearing one of three near-perfect kits. Bellísimo.

Ollyhud is a content creator and football shirt collector, with over 300 shirts in his collection. For daily football videos, check out his Instagram, TikTok and YouTube channels.