The Europa League may not feature the best teams in the world, but it provides just as much entertainment with the star-studded talent that is on show. Atalanta will be hoping to retain their crown after beating previously unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the final.

The 2025 final is taking place in Bilbao, Spain, and the club from the city will be dreaming of walking out onto their very own pitch for one of the most important football matches. With the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Roma all playing in the competition this year, there is a never-ending conveyor belt of great players playing in the competition during the 2024/25 campaign, making the Europa League much tougher to win.

From some of the best defenders in the world to attackers who can effortlessly glide around the final third, the Europa League is always blessed with exciting players. We have ranked the nine best in the competition this year, with names such as Kobbie Mainoo, James Maddison and Oihan Sancet all narrowly missing out.

Ranking Factors

Current Ability - Whether they are seen as world class consistently.

Stats - How they have performed defensively or offensively recently.

Performance - How they perform during matches, including their style of play.

The recorded statistical data for each player listed below has been taken from the last 365 days.

Best Players in the Europa League (2024) Rank Player Club Position 1. Nico Williams Athletic Bilbao Right-winger 2. Heung-min Son Tottenham Left-winger 3. Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Attacking midfielder 4. Micky van de Ven Tottenham Centre-back 5. Victor Osimhen Galatasaray Striker 6. Diogo Costa Porto Goalkeeper 7. Cristian Romero Tottenham Centre-back 8. Martin Zubimendi Real Sociedad Defensive midfielder 9. Paulo Dybala Roma Second striker

9 Paulo Dybala

Roma

Paulo Dybala continues to excel at one of the most historic clubs in the world. Despite constant injuries, the legendary Argentine playmaker has become a consistent name in the most important competitions. Capable of playing across the front third, he's a key cog in the system for Roma.

During the 2023/24 campaign, Dybala scored 13 goals and picked up nine assists in 28 league games. He's no stranger to the Europa League either, scoring the opening goal of the final in 2023 against Sevilla. You can not write the 30-year-old off this season again.

Stats Per 90 Progressive Passes 5.48 Progressive Carries 3.33 Shot-Creating Actions 4.58 Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.22

8 Martin Zubimendi

Real Sociedad

Martin Zubimendi was heavily linked with a move away from Real Sociedad in the summer. It seemed all but guaranteed that he would make the switch to Anfield, but the Spaniard chose his heart. He rejected a move to Liverpool in favour of playing for his boyhood club instead, and it's easy to see why the Reds are interested in his services.

The 25-year-old is the perfect aggressor in the middle of the park. Capable of breaking up chances and moving the ball forward, he is a key cog in the system for Real Sociedad. Coupled with the likes of Takefusa Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal further forward, the Spanish side have a squad which can reach the latter stages of the competition.

Stats Per 90 Progressive Passes 5.57 Clearances 1.92 Aerials Won 1.71 Interceptions 1.28

7 Cristian Romero

Tottenham

Close

Cristian Romero is often wrongfully criticised by fans around the world. He is often blamed for being too aggressive and having the ability to get sent off, but the Argentine has not been sent off since Spurs' chaotic match against Chelsea in November 2023.

Partnering with Micky van de Ven at the back for Spurs, the World Cup and two-time Copa America has all the qualities needed. As a centre-back in a high-pressing system, Romero sits high and uses his aggression to the perfect level to break up play. Naturally, he can make some mistakes – just like any defender – but that is overpowered by his world-class nature week in and week out.

Stats Per 90 Tackles 2.04 Interceptions 1.36 Blocks 1.43 Clearances 3.24

6 Diogo Costa

Porto

Diogo Costa is surprisingly still at Porto despite being considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world. The 25-year-old has shone for the Portuguese giants consistently over the past few years, whilst he has become Portugal's first-choice goalkeeper.

He showed his talent at Euro 2024 by single-handedly guiding his nation to the quarter-finals with a stunning shootout performance against Slovenia. He ended the most recent league season with 14 clean sheets out of 34 league matches as well, proving how he is a world-class last form of defence. If Porto genuinely want to challenge for the Europa League, they will need Costa at his best.

Stats Per 90 Save Percentage 75% Goals Against 0.70 Touches 39.47 Crosses Stopped 7.2%

5 Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray

The Victor Osimhen saga during the summer was one of the most chaotic around. Would he leave? Would he stay? It flipped on its head time and time again, with the world-class Nigerian striker eventually rejecting a move to Chelsea on Deadline Day after Al Ahli also pulled out of negotiations.

Eventually, he secured a loan move to Turkish giants Galatasaray after Napoli insisted he would never play for the club again. There's no doubt it is a 'stop-gap' for the striker, but if Galatasaray wanted to challenge for the Europa League, they needed a stunning striker. They now have that. No excuses anymore.

Stats Per 90 Touches In Penalty Box 6.44 Shots Per Match 3.34 Shot-Creating Actions 2.54 Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.51

4 Micky van de Ven

Tottenham

Micky van de Ven is Romero's partner-in-crime. A well-gelled defensive unit, but one of completely different characteristics. The Dutchman is one of the quickest defenders in the world, using his pace to form a high line before he catches up to them in his own half.

Watching it is remarkable, and it highlights why he is adored by his manager, Ange Postecoglou, the rest of the squad and Spurs' fans. He's arguably the most important player for the Lilywhites – differing to 'best' – as the Australian's system focuses on playing a high, sometimes suicidal, line up the pitch. When it works, though, there are very few sides better.

Stats Per 90 Tackles 1.79 Interceptions 0.83 Blocks 1.00 Clearances 2.96

3 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

Close

Whether Man United look world-class or seem to have no control defensively, Bruno Fernandes always seems to be a beacon of light for the Red Devils. He's one of the best midfielders in the world – and, without him, they would not have won the 2023 Carabao Cup or the 2024 FA Cup.

During the 2023/24 campaign, he picked up 18 goal contributions in 35 matches, whilst he also has experience in the Europa League. The former Sporting Lisbon star lost the 2021 final with the Red Devils to Villarreal, and it seems all but certain that he will want to change his fortunes on the European stage in Bilbao.

Stats Per 90 Progressive Passes 8.23 Tackles 2.08 Shot-Creating Actions 5.84 Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.18

2 Heung-min Son

Tottenham