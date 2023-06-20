The 2024 UEFA Europa League Final will be the last match of the 2023/2024 UEFA Europa League campaign, the 53rd season of Europe's secondary competition.

As always, the winner of this game will have the chance to play in the UEFA Super Cup Final which is a match that takes place against the winners of the Champions League.

Sevilla won the 2023 Europa League finale in a penalty shootout against Jose Mourinho's AS Roma in one of the competition's less memorable games.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by UEFA.com. Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Europa League Final.

The Europa League Final will be played on the 22nd May 2024 in what promises to be one of the most hotly contested competitions yet.

This seems to be the standard date and time for the Europa League Final to take place in recent seasons and is the first of all UEFA's tournaments to conclude.

The semi-finals of the tournament will take place on the 2nd and 9th May so there isn't much of a turnaround for the two teams who make it to the Final on the 24th.

Who will make it to this season's Europa League Final? We will have to wait and see.

Location

The 2024 UEFA Europa League final will be played in Dublin, Ireland. This will be the sixth different country in six years that this game has taken place in.

Hungary, Spain, Poland, Germany and Azerbaijan were the last five host countries of the Europa League Final, respectively.

The game taking place in Ireland provides fans from the Premier League with a potential short flight or ferry trip to the Irish capital if their teams were to make it.

Will Liverpool, Brighton or West Ham make it to Dublin?

Stadium

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Final will take place at the Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland also known as the Aviva Stadium, the home of the Republic of Ireland's national football and Ireland's rugby union team.

On 16 July 2021, the UEFA Executive Committee announced that due to the withdrawal of hosting rights for UEFA Euro 2020, the Dublin Arena in Dublin was given hosting rights for the 2024 final.

This was due to a settlement agreement by UEFA to recognise the efforts and financial investment made to host UEFA Euro 2020.

This is the second time the stadium will be staging a Europa League Final after it hosted the 2011 decider between Porto and Braga when the Dragons took home the trophy.

Has Dublin Hosted A Europa League Final Before?

Yes. Back in 2011, FC Porto faced off against Sporting Braga in an all-Portuguese affair, the first European final of its kind.

Arguably a forgotten name in the footballing world these days, Radamel Falcao, proved to be the difference on the night, scoring the only goal that gave the Colombian striker 17 goals in the competition, and Porto's second Europa League crown in eight years.

You can see the full highlights from the game, and more from UEFA, right here.

How to get Tickets

At the time of writing, ticket information has yet to be announced. We will update this section as soon as more details emerge in the coming months.

Qualified Teams

Currently, 12 teams have automatically qualified for the UEFA Europa League 2023/2024 group stages. The groups will be drawn on 1 September 2023, following the conclusion of the Europa League playoffs.

Club Country West Ham United England Liverpool England Brighton England Villarreal Spain Real Betis Spain Atalanta Italy AS Roma Italy Freiberg Germany Bayer Leverkusen Germany Toulouse France Rennes France Sporting CP Portugal

Teams that haven't qualified for the UEFA Europa League will automatically make their way through the playoffs, which begin on 10 August 2023.

Ajax (Netherlands), LASK (Austria), Aberdeen (Scotland), Cukaricki (Serbia), Zorya, Luhansk (Ukraine), Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) and Lugano (Switzerland) will enter the final round of qualifying before the group stages take place.

Olympiacos and Slavia Prague have been confirmed to be competing in the third round of qualifying for the Europa League also, with the rest of the teams to be made up of losers from the Champions League qualifying rounds.