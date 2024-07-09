Highlights The 2025 Europa League final will be held before the conclusion of the Premier League campaign.

The new Europa League format for the 2024/25 season includes 36 teams competing in one main league, with the top eight automatically qualifying for the round of 16.

The Europa League trophy is the heaviest in UEFA's collection, weighing 15kg.

The Europa League is the second tier of European football. Although it might not hold as much prestige as the Champions League, teams competing in it are desperate to get their hands on the trophy. Not only is it a major tournament, but it can also act as a way into the most prestigious competition in club football.

In 2024, Atalanta won the Europa League by beating Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the final. Both teams have qualified for the 2024/25 Champions League though, so there will be two new names competing in the Europa League final. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are the English representatives in the competition. Spurs have not won a major trophy since 2008, so they will be going all-out to claim glory, whilst the Red Devils are at the start of a new era under ownership group INEOS.

Whether they will be competing under the beating sun in Bilbao come May remains to be seen, but they will be dreaming about it as the day nears, and the rounds tick away. Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Europa League final — and how you might be able to attend.

21st May 2025

The 2025 Europa League final is on 21st May 2025. It's one day earlier than it was in 2024 — yet, in an interesting twist, it takes place before the Premier League finishes. Typically, the Europa League final occurs after the conclusion of England's top flight, but it's been moved forward a week to now take place four days before the end of the league.

Naturally, this could spring some problems for Tottenham or United. They won't want a situation where they have to choose to prioritise the league or Europa League, particularly if they are in a title battle in England. In a world where fixture congestion and player health have never been so important, having a final before the conclusion of the biggest league on the planet is unsurprisingly controversial. If any English team does win, they will have to make sure they are not 'hungover' for the final weekend of the Premier League, whereas previously, they would be able to celebrate into the morning.

If any side even wants to reach the final in the first place, they will have to be at their very best throughout the competition. The Europa League, just like the Champions League, has a new format for the 2024/25 season. It will see 36 teams compete in one main league, with each team playing eight matches against eight different opponents (two from each pot). The top eight will automatically qualify for the round of 16, whilst clubs ranked between ninth and 24th will go into a two-legged play-off.

From that point onwards, the competition follows the traditional layout. The main knockout matches will be played from the start of March until the start of May, leading to two months of pressure, nerves and chaos. With every match taking place on Thursdays, teams will have to be wary of fatigue and fixture congestion. A European game three days before a return to domestic duties is far from ideal, but they will have to get used to it.

Path to the Final Round Dates Knockout round play-offs 13th/20th February 2025 Round of 16 6th/13th March 2025 Quarter-finals 10th/17th April 2025 Semi-finals 1st/8th May 2025 Final 21st May 2025

Europa League Final 2025 Venue

Estadio de San Mames

The 2025 Europa League Final will take place at the Estadio de San Mames — home of Athletic Club de Bilbao in the northern Spanish city. With a capacity in excess of 50,000, it opened in September 2013 to replace the old San Mames, which had been home to the club since 1913.

The old stadium staged the second leg of the 1977 UEFA Cup final, as Athletic beat Italian giants Juventus 2-1, but they still lost the encounter on away goals. However, this will be the first time it has hosted a men's European final at the new ground. Barcelona beat Lyon there in 2024 in the Women's Champions League final, as thousands of Catalan supporters descended onto the city. It was an incredible sight to behold — and the teams which reach the Europa League final will be hoping to replicate it.

The stadium is equipped with a sophisticated lighting system on its exterior which can be programmed to illuminate the hundreds of panels on its facade, which by day are white in solid colours, or to show flashing or moving graphics to light up the area. It has similarities in this respect with the Allianz Arena in Munich. Since 2015, the club badge has been prominent on a large screen, where the original San Mames had a large club crest. It epitomises how the ground is still deeply connected to the past, despite it being built just in 2013.

Europa League Trophy

The heaviest trophy in UEFA's collection

It's what every team that enters the competition is desperate to get their hands on — the Europa League trophy. Whereas the Champions League has its iconic 'big ears' pot, the Europa League is slightly slimmer. What it lacks in prestige, it makes up for in weight. It is the heaviest of all UEFA silverware, tipping the scales at 15kg. Meanwhile, it is 65cm high, 33cm wide and 23cm deep.

The trophy, a silver cup on a yellow marble plinth, was designed and crafted by the Bertoni workshop in Milan. Silvio Gazzaniga is seen as the creator at the workshop — and there's no doubt he did an impressive job. Highlighting the detail he went into, just above the plinth, a group of players seems to be jostling for the ball. It is intended to show that they are supporting the octagonal 'cup' which is emblazoned with the UEFA emblem.

The original trophy remains in UEFA's keeping at all times, with a full-sized replica awarded to the winning team. Any club that wins the trophy three consecutive times or five times in total receives a multiple-winner badge, which Sevilla picked up in 2016. After that, the club then started a new cycle from zero.

This never used to be the case. Before the competition was renamed the UEFA Europa League in the 2009/10 season, the competition's regulations stated that a club could keep the original trophy for a year before returning it to the organisers. After its return, the triumphant team could hang on to a four-fifths scale replica of the original trophy. Upon their third consecutive win or fifth win overall, a club could retain the trophy permanently — but it's clear that the governing body, just like they did in the Champions League, became stricter.

Latest Ticket Information

Ticket portal will open in April 2025

No official information has yet been announced by UEFA regarding the purchase of tickets for the 2025 final. When seats do become available, they can be purchased via the websites of the two finalist clubs, as well as on UEFA's official ticketing platform. The ticketing portal for the 2024 final did not open until the start of April, so it provides a strong indicator as to when fans should be searching.

For the 2024 final in Dublin, the participating clubs were given just 12,000 tickets each. The stadium held 51,000 — 2,000 less than the San Mames — so it presents a good idea that the two teams that reach the 2025 final will be given a similar number of tickets. They were priced at £34 due to the governing body's 'Fans First' policy — and it's likely pricing will stay the same in 2025.

The remaining tickets were picked up via the ticket portal and prices varied depending on the category. The most expensive, excluding hospitality, were £128, whilst the seats 'up in the gods' were just £56. Spain is also typically cheaper than Ireland, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that the 2025 Europa League final will be cheaper. For those who can't attend, the final will be broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK.

Category Price Category 1 £128 Category 2 £86 Category 3 £56 Fans First £34 Accessibility (Wheelchair/Easy Access) £34 + free companion ticket

Information via UEFA. Correct as of 9th July 2024.