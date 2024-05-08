Highlights The Europa League final, taking place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, is set to be one of the best matches of the year.

Ticket allocation is limited, with each club receiving 12,000 tickets and prices ranging from £34 to £128.

There are hospitality options, like Skybox packages, that offer luxury experiences but come at a high price.

Anticipation is building for the 2024 Europa League final. Some may see it as the second-tier of European competitions, but - to those competing - it means far more than that. It's the opportunity of winning a UEFA competition. A chance of history. A chance to walk into the record books.

That doesn't come around often — and when Liverpool were knocked out by Atalanta in the quarter-finals, there was immense disappointment. Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour will not be stopping off in Dublin before Arne Slot likely takes over. However, for the four teams remaining - Bayer Leverkusen, Roma, Atalanta and Marseille - they can dream of glory.

Taking place at the Aviva Stadium, named the Dublin Stadium by UEFA, the Europa League final is set to be a spectacle. On the 22nd May, 51,700 will be watching at the iconic stadium in the capital city of the country. Tickets are always hard to come by for major European finals, but here is everything you need to know to watch the match with your very own eyes.

Ticket Ballot

Stage Details Date Ticket portal opened The portal to apply for tickets to the final opened up to the public. Start of April Ticket portal closed The portal to apply for tickets closed for the general public. April 16th Ballot completed UEFA will run a ballot to decide who is given tickets, taking place at the start of May after the semi-finals. Start of May Final The match at the Aviva Stadium takes place. May 22nd

Even though the Europa League finalis not as prestigious as the Champions League final, which is widely seen as the biggest match of the year, tickets are still immensely popular, particularly in a country that rarely hosts the best matches. The number of tickets available through the UEFA ballot is unclear. Each club gets 12,000 each - nearly half of the capacity - with the rest available to corporate partners, the press and a small general ballot. Your chances are always slim in it.

The ticket application window for the general public opened at the start of April 2024 and it closed on the 16th April 2024. Therefore, it means if you missed out, you are no longer able to submit applications to buy tickets. Applicants who applied, regardless of which teams reach the final, will receive an email notification with the outcome of their application by the beginning of May 2024 at the latest. After the semi-final matches, another lottery will be run among those who decided to apply only if their team qualifies.

If you're one of the fans who are successful in winning a 'Golden Ticket', you will receive an email to buy tickets. There will be a specific deadline to buy them, not yet disclosed by UEFA, before they are moved onto other fans. Fans who can attend the biggest match of the season will be able to buy four tickets together in the seat category they applied for. They will be sat together as long as they were part of the same order.

Tickets via the Finalists

Each club at the final gets given just 12,000 tickets each. It has drawn criticism across the footballing world, with the Football Supporters' Association saying: “It is extremely disappointing that the UEFA Europa League Final in Dublin will represent such a step backwards."

It will only make the tickets harder to come by. Each club can plan how they sell their tickets individually, but it is likely they will do it via a loyalty system. Therefore, fans that have attended the most matches in recent years will be given priority, before they work their way down through season ticket holders and members. Due to UEFA's 'Fans First' policy, all tickets are £34 for fans of each club, making it more affordable for everyone travelling.

If Bayer Leverkusen make the final, it is expected that their fans will travel in vast numbers, knowing there is a possibility it could see them go the entire season unbeaten. UEFA drew up contingency plans in case Liverpool or Rangers made the final, but both have been knocked out, making the organisation's plans with smaller fanbases easier.

Key Information Allocation 12,000 each Price £34

Ticket Prices

Category Price Category 1 £128 Category 2 £86 Category 3 £56 Accessibility (Wheelchair/Easy Access) £34 + free companion ticket

Compared to ticket prices for the Champions League final, the Europa League final is far more affordable. The most expensive non-hospitality ticket is £128, allowing most people to afford it for a major occasion. The unusual shape means one team will get all of one side where it is just one-tier, whilst the rest is separated by different price categories.

Category 1 seats are £128 and they are located mostly on the lower main and opposite stands. Category 2 seats are £86 and they are located in the corners, behind the goals closer to the pitch, or on the main and opposite stands, above the Category 1 seats. Finally, Category 3 seats, the cheapest for the general public, are £56 and are located on the main and opposite stands above Category 2, or in the corners and behind the goals, further away from the pitch than Category 2 seats.

Ticket Resale Platform

Unlike most major matches across Europe, there is no ticket resale platform for fans. They can't be released to other members of the public to buy, so you receive your money back. UEFA states all sales are final, so tickets 'cannot be cancelled or returned', whilst their terms and conditions strictly state that they can not be sold to third parties or ticketing websites. However, this won't prevent people from selling their tickets to touts.

However, if the worst happens, and you are unable to attend the final, you can transfer your ticket to a friend or family member through the dedicated mobile app. It will be up to you to arrange payment, but it does provide a sense of security if something prevents you from attending the match in Dublin.

Hospitality

Hospitality is a common site at major football matches now. With corporate partners continually getting given more seats, some have argued it is harder for the 'typical' fan to attend matches. However, if you've failed to get tickets from the previous two options, this could be the best option for you if you have the financial freedom.

All options at the Europa League final come with a prolonged hospitality service starting three hours prior and 90 minutes post-match. This is part of their high-end catering, which has a selection of local and international dishes. Finally, all arrivals are treated with a welcome drink and a matchday programme.

Shared Skybox Platinum

The first, and most expensive, option is the shared skybox platinum. This involves the most central skyboxes, located on the main and opposite stands. They have 50 seats in total. It is available as one package, including a match ticket, seated dinner during and after the match and - remarkably - an official Europa League Final match ball. It's one of the most prestigious options in world football, but - unfortunately - it comes at a price of over £900.

Information Price £930 (excl. VAT)

Private Skybox Gold

This option is slightly smaller with just 24 seats instead of 50, but it could be just as good. As part of it, you get a match ticket for your skybox seat, world-class cuisine before, during and after the match, as well as a Europa League final match ball. It is slightly cheaper than the previous option as well at £760, but you still need financial freedom to be able to afford it.

Information Price £760 (excl. VAT)

The Club

Finally, The Club is a more informal and shared lounge, which allows you still to get a football feel in a more relaxed environment. With this, you get access to the Havelock Lounge, located behind the goal with a pitch view. Coupled with a match ticket for a seat located in front of the lounge, pre- and post-match food and refreshments at half-time, The Club provides yet another option to watch one of the best matches on the sporting calendar.

Information Price £632 (excl. VAT)

Information is via UEFA (correct as of 30/4/24)