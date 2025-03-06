Summary The Europa League is, behind only the Champions League, one of the most prestigious competitions on the continent.

It could be argued that there is more room for a surprising winner to emerge in the Europa League, such is the variety of teams that compete.

It would seem that more information on tickets will soon emerge for the upcoming final that is swiftly approaching.

Anticipation for the 2025 Europa League final is starting to build. At first mention of the competition, the immediate assumption is that the Europa League ranks second amongst continental tournaments, behind the prestigious Champions League. While there is merit to that, the Europa League should not be so swiftly discarded.

The Europa League is a tournament with a rich history, one that has seen countless sides make pushes to the final with many going one better and lifting the trophy. There is an element of surprise, perhaps, to the Europa League that is often rare to find in modern footballing competitions. There is a true belief that anybody can win it.

Neither of last year’s finalists, Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta, will be competing this season, with both having played Champions League football in the campaign. 16 sides, including giants such as Manchester United, Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur, Fenerbahce and Ajax, will all battle it out in order to be part of the final two.

This year’s Europa League will conclude in Spain, with the final set to be played at the San Mames Stadium, home of Athletic Bilbao, on the 21st May. With a capacity of over 50,000, the ground is the seventh-largest in Spain and depending on how the tournament goes, Bilbao could find themselves playing on their very own pitch should they reach the final. Below is everything you need to know about how to get tickets for the showpiece finale.

When Europa League Final Tickets Will Become Available

At the time of writing, there has been no official release of tickets for this season’s Europa League final. Based on last season’s timeline, it seems fair to presume that tickets will become available in April, giving fans a good few weeks ahead of the final to acquire a ticket.

Like last year, it would be understandable to think that not only will tickets be available on the official club websites of whichever two teams reach the final, but also through UEFA’s official ticketing portal. The Aviva Stadium in Dublin, host of last season’s final, has a capacity of 51,000, with just 12,000 tickets having been allocated to each club that competed in the game.

As such, one could imagine that for the final at San Mames, which has 2,000 more seats than the Aviva, teams will be given a similar number of tickets for their fans.

How Much Europa League Final Tickets Will Cost

It is more likely than not that ticket prices for this year’s Europa League final will be priced at a similar rate to those of last year’s occasion. As part of the “Fans First” policy put in place by UEFA, the competition’s governing body, prices for the final last season were £34 and it can be presumed that this price will not face a drastic shift.

Elsewhere for the final, excluding hospitality, tickets could prove to be as expensive as £128, which is what tickets in the Category One band were priced at last term. Tickets within other categories will most likely fall between the Fan First price and the Category One price, though perhaps they will be slightly cheaper on the whole than last year given that, as a general rule, Spain is a cheaper country than Ireland.

For fans that are unable to attend the match in person, be it for pricing reasons or not being fortunate enough to secure a ticket, the game will be broadcast, at least in the United Kingdom, on TNT Sports.

Ticket Prices From the 2023/24 Europa League Final Category Price Category 1 £128 Category 2 £86 Category 3 £56 Accessibility (Wheelchair/Easy Access) £34 + free companion ticket

Hospitality Packages for the Europa League Final

Of course, the most costly way to attend the 2025 Europa League final will be through hospitality tickets, which are currently on offer through UEFA’s official website. The Sports Bar package remains on offer as the only Lounge Package that has not sold out. It is hardly cheap, however. Fans would have to spend a staggering £1,150 in order to secure the deal.

Then there is the Skybox Package, the absolute pinnacle of experiencing a Europa League final. With a central seat, premium eating and drinking options and an exceptional view of the match, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Skybox is also the most expensive way to watch the final, costing £1,150 at a minimum and £1,233 at a maximum.

Paying for a hospitality ticket appears simple. As explained on UEFA’s official website, UEFA Events SA would confirm to you that you have made your purchase soon after doing so. Nearer to the week of the final, you would be able to download your purchased packages and distribute them for what will be one of the season’s grandest games.

(All details taken from the official UEFA website and are correct as of 04/03/2025)