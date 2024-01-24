Highlights The rights holders in each country have exclusive coverage of the Europa League, providing world-class coverage of every match.

In the United Kingdom, the Europa League is broadcast on TNT Sports, while, in the United States, it is on CBS Sports.

Key matches in the Round of 32 include Roma vs Feyenoord, Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague, Rennes vs AC Milan, Marseille vs Shakhtar Donetsk, and SC Freiburg vs RC Lens.

The Europa League is one of the most dramatic competitions in the world. It is UEFA's second-tier competition, below the Champions League, yet it can be just as entertaining. From the qualifying rounds in August to the final in late May, the Europa League holds a prestigious place on the footballing pedal stall.

In 2023, Sevilla won the Europa League once again, beating Roma in the final on penalties. It was a dramatic moment, whilst fans around the world watched eagerly on their respective TV channels. The coverage of the Europa League has changed significantly over the years. Historically, they have been shown by ITV in England, but it also had a spell on Channel Five. The company first gained the rights to show Europa League matches in 2008, to commence from 2009 to 2010 for three seasons. It featured as part of their 'Thursday Nights' show, a sly dig at teams that failed to qualify for the Champions League and had to play on the far less lucrative night of Thursday. However, in 2012, Channel Five did not renew the rights deal to show the Europa League, which then went to BT Sport and ITV from the 2012/2013 season.

Meanwhile, across the pond in America, the country has historically never loved the Europa League. Famous for the NFL and basketball, it has taken time for the country to love football, but now they do - partially due to Lionel Messi's lucrative move to Inter Miami. CBS Sports now holds the rights to Europa League football, providing some of the best coverage in the world.

With the Europa League continuing to provide world-class entertainment every season, this article looks at how you can watch the competition in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia and Canada.

Rights Holders United Kingdom TNT Sports United States of America CBS Sports Canada DAZN Australia Stan Sport

The rights holders in each country have exclusive coverage of the Europa League in their respective areas. It allows them to produce world-class coverage of every match. In America, it is broadcast on Paramount+, which is part of CBS Sports. Their coverage of the Champions League is well-known due to the chemistry between the presenting group - Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.

Meanwhile, the UK, Australia and Canada hold the rights on just one channel, unlike the USA, where it can be watched on Paramount+ or ViX. Below is a list of all the Round of 32 matches in the Europa League, featuring kick-off times and what channel they are on.

Fixtures Date Time United Kingdom USA Canada Australia Feyenoord vs Roma 15th February 17:45 (GMT) 12:45 (EST) TNT Sports Paramount+/ViX DAZN Stan Sport Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague 15th February 17:45 (GMT) 12:45 (EST) TNT Sports Paramount+/ViX DAZN Stan Sport Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseille 15th February 17:45 (GMT) 12:45 (EST) TNT Sports Paramount+/ViX DAZN Stan Sport Young Boys vs Sporting Lisbon 15th February 17:45 (GMT) 12:45 (EST) TNT Sports Paramount+/ViX DAZN Stan Sport AC Milan v Rennes 15th February 20:00 (GMT) 15:00 (EST) TNT Sports Paramount+/ViX DAZN Stan Sport Benfica v Toulouse 15th February 20:00 (GMT) 15:00 (EST) TNT Sports Paramount+/ViX DAZN Stan Sport RC Lens v SC Freiburg 15th February 20:00 (GMT) 15:00 (EST) TNT Sports Paramount+/ViX DAZN Stan Sport SC Braga v FK Qarabag 15th February 20:00 (GMT) 15:00 (EST) TNT Sports Paramount+/ViX DAZN Stan Sport FK Qarabag vs SC Braga 22nd February 17:45 (GMT) 12:45 (EST) TNT Sports Paramount+/ViX DAZN Stan Sport Rennes vs AC Milan 22nd February 17:45 (GMT) 12:45 (EST) TNT Sports Paramount+/ViX DAZN Stan Sport SC Freiburg vs RC Lens 22nd February 17:45 (GMT) 12:45 (EST) TNT Sports Paramount+/ViX DAZN Stan Sport Toulouse vs Benfica 22nd February 17:45 (GMT) 12:45 (EST) TNT Sports Paramount+/ViX DAZN Stan Sport Marseille vs Shakhtar Donetsk 22nd February 20:00 (GMT) 15:00 (EST) TNT Sports Paramount+/ViX DAZN Stan Sport Roma vs Feyenoord 22nd February 20:00 (GMT) 15:00 (EST) TNT Sports Paramount+/ViX DAZN Stan Sport Sparta Prague vs Galatasaray 22nd February 20:00 (GMT) 15:00 (EST) TNT Sports Paramount+/ViX DAZN Stan Sport Sporting Lisbon vs Young Boys 22nd February 20:00 (GMT) 15:00 (EST) TNT Sports Paramount+/ViX DAZN Stan Sport *Official TV channels confirmed closer to the match

The matches in the Round of 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Final will also be shown on these channels. However, because the teams involved are not decided yet due to the Round of 32, we have not included them. The final takes place on the 22nd May 2024 in Dublin. Liverpool are firm favourites to win the tournament as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his illustrious cabinet of silverware, but teams like Brighton and Bayer Leverkusen will also fancy their chances.

Best games to watch

Roma vs Feyenoord

Roma lost the final in 2023 to Sevilla, ending Jose Mourinho's unbeaten record in European finals. Gonzalo Montiel's winning penalty sent the Italians home heartbroken. However, they have the opportunity to go a step further in 2024, although they have to beat Feyenoord, a team they beat in the 2023 Conference League final. A place in the Round of 16 is at stake and - with pressure growing on Mourinho in the Italian capital - he will want a win to continue his spell at the club. With Feyenoord having limited hope of winning the Eredivisie due to PSV's rampant run of form, they will also be dreaming of success, particularly under manager Arne Slot.

Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague

Galatasaray are one of the biggest clubs in Europe. They've won 23 league titles in their history and 18 Turkish Cups, but they've only won one European trophy, the Europa League in 2000. They have a team full of ex-Premier League players, including Tanguy Ndombele, Wilfried Zaha and Hakim Ziyech. As they get supported by some of the most vocal and passionate fans in the world, they will go up against a stern test in the form of Sparta Prague, who also have strong support behind them. The opening leg in the Round of 32 will be a spectacle to behold in the stands and on the pitch.

Rennes vs AC Milan

AC Milan were knocked out of the Champions League group stages in December 2023. They won their final group stage match against Newcastle United at St James' Park, which saved the embarrassment of finishing bottom, but it has led to a path in the Europa League. Rennes are 10th in Ligue 1, as of the 15th January 2024, and they are struggling to set the world alight. A late goal conceded at home to Villarreal succumbed them to the Round of 32. Against AC Milan, a spectacle will be on show, as two teams look to reach the next round with pressure on their backs.

Marseille vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Marseille finished second in their Europa League group, ahead of heavyweights Ajax but behind English underdogs Brighton. Manager Gennaro Gattuso has a reputation for being aggressive and intimidating, which might polish off onto his players against Shakhter. As of the 15th January 2024, they sit seventh in Ligue 1, five points away from the Champions League places. Pressure is on the club to consistently be competing among Europe's elite, so their match against Shakhtar is crucial. The Ukrainian side are the underdogs, but - as has been the case with every Ukrainian side since the start of the war - they are spirited and will continue to play stylish football, even if it can't be done in their home stadium.

SC Freiburg vs RC Lens

The final match to keep an eye on involves another French team. Lens defied the odds during the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season second, narrowly behind champions Paris Saint-Germain. They showed class and charisma throughout - and they were rewarded with a trip to Arsenal in the Champions League group stages. They were knocked out after finishing third, but now they have to face Freiburg to advance in the Europa League. As of the 15th January 2024, they are seventh in the Bundesliga, aiming to qualify for the Champions League. Just like the other matches, there is pressure on the line, which will only add to the drama and intrigue on mainland Europe.