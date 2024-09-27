Former Turkey international Serhat Akin is believed to be in a stable condition after being shot while leaving a television studio following Fenerbahce's 2-1 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise. The Turkish giants played hosts to the Belgian side in their opening game of the 2024/25 Europa League campaign in what was a feisty affair that saw two red cards being brandished.

Akin, who was on punditry duty for Turkey's Sports Digitale, was attacked outside the studio in the Beykoz district of the city after the final whistle and shot in the foot by a masked assailant who is alleged to have fled on a motorcycle after. Thankfully, it has been confirmed by a source close to the former Anderlecht star that he is in good spirits while awaiting an operation.

Akin Confirms Shooting on Instagram

A friend of the ex-striker has said he is okay

Security footage of the incident shows a masked figure approaching the TV star before subsequently firing one shot before fleeing. Passersby then came to the aid of the ex-international, who had taken cover behind another vehicle.

Following the attack, Akin took to his Instagram to confirm he had been shot by posting a picture of his bloody foot with the caption 'they shot my foot, our last word is Fenerbahce.' The police are believed to be investigating the matter, according to SPORTbible, but as of now no suspect has been arrested or charged.

Former Stoke City and Middlesbrough man, Tuncay Sanli, who is a close friend of the victim, told The Sun that the 43-year-old was okay and gave a little more detail as to why he rushed to be right by Akin's side:

"He is currently very well, his morale is low. There is not much to say. He will undergo surgery tomorrow. I was with my brother because of the situation. He is my brother, we have experienced great things together. We have also experienced sadness. "I came to him as soon as I heard. There is nothing very serious about his condition. He will most likely undergo surgery tomorrow. I am both sad and angry. Right now, his condition is very good. He is not in a good mood and his morale is low. I hope he regains his health as soon as possible."

Related Why Hakan Sukur Fled Turkey and Became Uber Driver in the US Hakan Sukur brought joy to Turkish fans on the pitch, but can no longer return to his home country.

Fenerbahce Release Statement After Akin Shooting

The Turkish FA have also issued a response

In the aftermath of the events, Fenerbahce released a club statement condemning the attacks as they wrote "we condemn the armed attack on our former football player Serhat Akin. We wish him a speedy recovery. We expect the perpetrators to be held accountable before justice as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, the Turkish FA also shared a similar sentiment, with their statement reading: "We have learned with regret that former national team player Serhat Akin was injured in his foot as a result of an armed attack. We strongly condemn the heinous attack and wish Serhat Akin a speedy recovery."

The attack on Akin paints a wider portrayal of the ongoing violence that surrounds football culture in the region, taking place just months after Fenerbahce players fought with opposition fans during a pitch invasion.