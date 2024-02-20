Highlights The Europa League is Europe's second-tier competition, yet it still produces some of the continent's greatest strikers.

The Europa League produces drama after drama every year. Despite being the second tier of European football, it produces just as much chaos as the Champions League.

Several players have played a part in that drama, scoring countless goals from the group stage up until the final. Sevilla are the kings of the Europa League, and they have two players who rank among the ten best goalscorers in the competition's history. Every player on this list has scored over 20 goals in the competition, helping their teams progress through the competition. However, despite every single player being prolific, only three of them were lucky to win the competition. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we've provided everything you need to know about the ten best goalscorers in Europa League history.

For this article, we have only looked at goals scored in the Europa League from the group stage to the final, as per UEFA's website.

Rank Player Teams Goals Europa League Trophies Won 1. Radamel Falcao Porto, Atletico Madrid 30 2011, 2012 2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona, Marseille 30 N/A 3. Aritz Aduriz Athletic Bilbao 26 N/A 4. Romelu Lukaku Anderlecht, Everton, Inter, Roma 26 N/A 5. Munas Dabbur Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Salzburg, Sevilla, Hoffenheim 24 2020 6. Kevin Gameiro Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Valencia 22 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 7. Alexandre Lacazette Lyon, Arsenal 22 N/A 8. Edin Dzeko Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Roma 21 N/A 9. Oscar Cardozo Benfica, Olympiacos 20 N/A 10. Bruno Fernandes Sporting CP, Man United 20 N/A Information via UEFA (correct as of 19/2/24)

10 Bruno Fernandes - 20

Sporting CP, Man United

Bruno Fernandes is one of the world's best midfielders — and he has shown his world-class quality on the Europa League stage. Fernandes was part of the Man United team which lost the 2021 Europa League final on penalties to Villarreal. However, during that tournament, he scored five goals and registered four assists. For Sporting Lisbon, he was a consistent goalscoring outlet for three consecutive Europa League campaigns, scoring 11 goals in the process. He finished as the top goal scorer in the 2019/2020 Europa League campaign, with eight goals - three of which came for Sporting before his move to England.

Best Europa League Campaigns Season Appearances Goals Assists 2019/2020 10 8 4 2020/2021 9 5 4 2017/2018 6 3 4 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 19/2/24)

9 Oscar Cardozo - 20

Benfica, Olympiacos

Oscar Cardozo is not as well-known as Fernandes, but he has scored the same amount of goals. Nine of his 20 goals came in the 2009/2010 Europa League campaign as Benfica lost in the quarter-finals to English giants Liverpool. However, he still managed to finish as the top goal scorer alongside Werder Bremen's Claudio Pizarro. Cardozo never won the Europa League with Benfica or Olympiacos, but he did come close on two occasions - losing the final in 2013 and 2014. It epitomised his talent as, despite all of his goals, he failed to go over the final hurdle alongside his teammates.

Best Europa League Campaigns Season Appearances Goals Assists 2009/2010 12 9 0 2012/2013 9 7 1 2011/2012 8 4 1 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 19/2/24)

8 Edin Dzeko - 21

Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Roma

Edin Dzeko is arguably one of the most underrated strikers in recent years. Not only did he play a pivotal role in Manchester City winning their first Premier League title, he has scored countless goals - including in the Europa League. He has scored 21 Europa League goals throughout his career, with his best season coming in 2016/2017. He scored eight goals in eight matches to provide Roma with hope of glory, but they fell short. In truth, Dzeko has never won the Europa League, but he has made up for that with an illustrious trophy cabinet elsewhere.

Best Europa League Campaigns Season Appearances Goals Assists 2016/2017 8 8 1 2020/2021 10 6 1 2011/2012 4 2 0 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 19/2/24)

7 Alexandre Lacazette - 22

Lyon, Arsenal

In England, Alexandre Lacazette is remembered for his inconsistent spell at Arsenal. Yet during his time in North London and at his spells with Lyon, the Frenchman scored countless goals - including 22 in the Europa League. His best spell came during the 2016/2017 season when he scored six goals in eight Europa League matches, whilst - for Arsenal - he scored goals regularly. During the 2018/2019 season, he scored five goals in ten matches as the Gunners lost the final emphatically to bitter rivals Chelsea. The Frenchman has never managed to win the famous European competition, despite all the goals he has scored beforehand.

Best Europa League Campaigns Season Appearances Goals Assists 2016/2017 8 6 1 2018/2019 10 5 2 2020/2021 8 3 0 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 19/2/24)

6 Kevin Gameiro - 22

Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Valencia

Unlike most players on this list, Kevin Gameiro has won the Europa League four times — and his goals played a huge part in that. During the 2015/2016 season, the Frenchman scored nine goals throughout the campaign as Sevilla claimed glory. In fact, Gameiro scored Sevilla's crucial equaliser in the 2016 final. They went on to beat Jurgen Klopp's side 3-1. However, his other successes were just as impressive. In 2014, he scored five in 12 matches on the way to glory, whilst - in 2015 - he scored four in the same number of matches. It's made him one of the most prolific strikers in the competition's history.

Best Europa League Campaigns Season Appearances Goals Assists 2015/2016 9 8 2 2013/2014 12 5 0 2014/201 12 4 2 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 19/2/24)

5 Munas Dabbur - 24

Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Salzburg, Sevilla, Hoffenheim

At his best, Munas Dabbur could be consistently relied upon by teams to score crucial goals — and he did that time and time again in the Europa League. His best spell came in the 2018/2019 season as he scored eight goals in ten appearances for Red Bull Salzburg, yet they were unable to claim glory. However, just a season later, he got his hands on the trophy after moving to Sevilla. He only played six times, scoring three goals in the process, but it highlighted how we could score goals throughout the competition for any club, which is exactly why he is on this list.

Best Europa League Campaigns Season Appearances Goals Assists 2018/2019 10 8 1 2017/2018 14 5 3 2019/2020 6 3 2 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 19/2/24)

4 Romelu Lukaku - 26

Anderlecht, Everton, Inter, Roma

Romelu Lukaku has been one of the most impressive strikers in the world since his first impressive spell for West Brom on loan. He has never managed to win the Europa League, but he's managed to score 26 goals in the competition. His best season came in the 2014/2015 campaign, when he finished as the top scorer with eight goals in nine appearances for Everton. He helped Inter Milan reach the 2020 final with seven goals in six appearances, but it was overshadowed by his own goal in the final. Meanwhile, during the 2023/2024 season, he has six goals already, which he could easily add to in the coming months.

Best Europa League Campaigns Season Appearances Goals Assists 2014/2015 9 8 2 2019/2020 6 7 2 2023/2024 7 6 1 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 19/2/24)

3 Aritz Aduriz - 26

Athletic Bilbao

Aritz Aduriz retired in 2020 as one of Athletic Bilbao's greatest-ever strikers. He could be trusted for the biggest matches — and he showed that in the Europa League. His best campaign in the competition came during the 2015/2016 season when he finished as top scorer after scoring 10 goals in 11 matches. Athletic Bilbao didn't win the competition, and they never did with Aduriz, but he brought the Basque side countless incredible memories. Coupled with eight goals during the 2017/2018 alongside consistent goals throughout his career, the Spaniard is one of the best goalscorers the Europa League has ever seen, coming in at third.

Best Europa League Campaigns Season Appearances Goals Assists 2015/2016 11 10 3 2017/2018 10 8 1 2016/2017 6 7 1 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 19/2/24)

2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 30

Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona, Marseille

The final two players are both on 30 goals, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still playing — and he could break the record during the knockout stages of the 2023/2024 season. On his day, Aubameyang was one of the best strikers in the world for Dortmund and Arsenal. He's never finished top goalscorer in the competition and never won the final, but his goals brought incredible memories for his clubs. The Gabon striker scored eight goals in 10 matches for Dortmund during the 2015/2016 season, before they were knocked out by Dortmund, whilst he scored eight goals in 12 matches for Arsenal in their run to the final in 2019. He's scored six goals for Marseille already in the 2023/2024 campaign and the outright record is in sight.

Best Europa League Campaigns Season Appearances Goals Assists 2015/2016 10 8 2 2018/2019 12 8 3 2019/2020 8 3 1 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 19/2/24)

1 Radamel Falcao - 30

Porto, Atletico Madrid

However, last but not least, Radamel Falcao is the greatest striker the Europa League has ever seen. Incredibly, he has only played 31 games in the competition, yet he has scored 30 goals. The Colombian scored 17 goals in 14 matches for Porto during the 2010/2011 season - the most by any player in one season - which helped the Portuguese club win the competition against Braga in the final.

He scored the winning goal in Dublin. Meanwhile, a year later, he scored 12 in 15 for his new club Atletico as they also won the competition, beating Athletic Bilbao 3-0. Falcao also scored two goals in that final. It epitomises his spell during the early 2010s as he dominated the competition. He was phenomenal, even if his spell in the Premier League was one of the worst of all time.