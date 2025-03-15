Football is the beautiful game, but it's also a business for the top clubs in the world. Making money is vital for their survival and success. There are a number of different avenues to generate income, such as player sales, match tickets and television income. Another area to bring cash in is selling club-branded merchandise and football kits.

With the amount of money involved at the top of football right now, some sides have benefitted greatly from their large, passionate fanbases who have bought their football shirts to wear proudly. A recent report from Transfermarkt has now revealed the 20 football teams in Europe who made the most money strictly from kit and merchandise sales throughout the 2023/24 season and the numbers are quite staggering.

20 Roma

€27m

Coming in at 20th, Roma made €27m throughout the 2023/24 campaign from merchandise and kit sales alone. Whether the arrival of a global star in Romelu Lukaku had a positive impact on their sales or not, it was a solid return for the Italian club.

The impressive figures didn't replicate the form on the pitch, though. Roma had a tough campaign which saw Jose Mourinho relieved of his duties as manager, a sixth-place finish in Serie A and a quarter-finals exit in the Coppa Italia. With that said, they did reach the semi-finals of the Europa League. So, that's something, at least.

19 Ajax

€33m

It's been a rough few years for Ajax, who have fallen well below their usual lofty standards in the Eredivisie. Last season in particular was a poor one for the club and they finished fifth in the league and failed to even get beyond the Europa League group stage. It's vastly different to the success they've had over the years.

Their struggles on the pitch, though, don't seem to have harmed their popularity and no Dutch club made more money from merchandise and kit sales throughout 2023/24 than Ajax did. They brought home €33m over the course of the campaign, a very impressive number.

18 Besiktas

€34m

While Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are the most famous clubs in Turkey and attract most of the major stars, Besiktas have their own sizeable fan base as proven by the fact they generated €34m from merchandise and kit sales throughout the 2023/24 season. Things haven't been great on the pitch for a while now for Besiktas, but the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could potentially be changing that.

The former Manchester United boss took over at the club midway through the 2024/25 campaign and he's hit the ground running. Steering them on an impressive run following his appointment and they've climbed back up to fifth in the Turkish Super Lig. Not bad at all and if they continue heading in the right direction, they might make some more fans and even more money going forward.

17 Celtic

€35m

The most popular team in Scotland right now, Celtic have been a force to be reckoned with in the country for years now. For the longest time, they were in a fierce tug of war for control of Scotland with Rangers, but after their rivals were relegated to the third tier of Scottish football and forced to rebuild from the bottom, they've been firmly in control.

Aside from the 2020/21 campaign, the Hoops have won 12 of the last 13 Scottish Premiership titles and with 54 league trophies in their cabinet, it seems inevitable that they will overtake Rangers' current record of 55. As a result of their success, they've got a huge fanbase who spent €35m on merchandise and kit sales last season.

16 Inter Milan

€46m

The second Italian club on this list, Inter Milan might not be quite as popular as their local rivals (more on them later), but they've still amassed a sizeable following over the years and are one of the biggest clubs in Italy. The 2023/24 campaign was a successful one for the side, winning the Serie A title for the 20th time.

The likes of Lautaro Martinez and Nico Barella are huge fan favourites and their contributions undoubtedly played a part in Inter raking in almost €50m when it came to merchandise and kit sales. Despite winning one more league title than their rivals, though, they narrowly trail them here.

15 AC Milan

€59m

They might not have lifted the Serie A title last season, but AC Milan can boast to having made more money from their merchandise and kit sales than their local rivals Inter did. The San Siro club has played host to some incredible moments over the years and has had some of football's all-time greats on their books at one time or another.

It's helped build a fanbase that stretches far beyond Italy and the club has fans scattered all over the globe. As a result, it's not too surprising to see that they brought home close to €60m in merchandise and kit sales alone last season.

14 Fenerbahce

€69m

As already mentioned, Fenerbahce are considered one of the two biggest teams in Turkey and are regularly fighting Galatasaray for bragging rights at the top of the country. With Jose Mourinho now in charge, the club have some added star power in the hot seat and his arrival has brought more eyes to the side.

Last season, merchandise and kit sales alone made them €69m and it was a massive source of extra income for the club. The Turkish side haven't lifted the Turkish Super Lig since 2014, but have still won the division (28) more times than anyone else in history. It's easy to see why they have such a passionate fanbase.

13 Borussia Dortmund

€72m

The last couple of years haven't been kind to Borussia Dortmund. After finis