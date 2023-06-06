Surprisingly, despite the dominance of the Premier League (and the old English First Division) as well as Serie A, English vs Italian affairs have been few and far between when it comes to European Cup finals.

With the countries sharing 25 Champions Leagues between them, and 19 Europa Leagues, the two nations have remarkably, only met in five European finals.

With five soon to become seven, as West Ham take on Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final and Manchester City meet Inter Milan in the Champions League, let's take a look at how each country has faired...

AC Milan 1-0 Leeds United - 1973 Cup Winners' Cup Final

Like the magnificent, but now discontinued Mars Delight, The Cup Winners’ Cup was sadly scrapped by UEFA in 1999 after a 39-season run.

The 1973 season was an underwhelming year for Don Revie’s Leeds who had become accustomed to winning trophies at a canter.

Beaten by division two, Sunderland in the FA Cup final, as well as missing out on the league title, the Cup Winners’ Cup promised to be the Lily Whites’ saving grace. Unfortunately, for the Yorkshire side the Italian giants, AC Milan stood in their way. The decisive goal was scored after just four minutes when Luciano Chiarugi netted with no Leeds response.

Liverpool 1-1 Roma - 1984 European Cup final

The Reds were hoping to add a fourth continental crown to their trophy cabinet in just seven years, while for Roma, this was their first, and to this day, only appearance in a Champions League (then European Cup) final. Fortunately, for the Giallorossi, they were heading into the game with a home advantage, thanks to the Stadio Olimpico being selected chosen venue for the final.

With Liverpool’s all-conquering side heading into the final with the pressure of expectation on their shoulders, they began the game brightly with right-back, Phil Neal popping up in the 13th minute with a tap-in. On the stroke of half-time, Roberto Pruzzo equalised with a gorgeous flicked header.

After a goalless second-half stalemate, and an insipid installment of extra-time, the Stadio Olimpico waited with bated breath for a shoot-out that would see Liverpool claim their fourth European title following a 4-2 win.

Juventus 1-0 Liverpool - 1985 European Cup final

Reuters

A game infamous for what happened off the pitch, rather than on it, the 1985 European Cup final between Juventus and Liverpool consequently led to one of the most devastating disasters to occur at a football match.

Known as the Heysel Disaster, the tragic incident resulted in 39 deaths, with many more sustaining injuries. All English teams were subsequently banned from Europe for five years.

Unlike the events surrounding the occasion, the match was a relatively uneventful affair, with Michel Platini’s 58-minute penalty the only goal in Juve’s 1-0 win.

Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan - 2005 Champions League final

Irrefutably the most dramatic Champions League final of all time, characterised by Dudek impersonating Bruce Grobbelar, Steven Gerrard galvanising his teammates during an impassioned half-time team talk, and one of the greatest non-biblical resurrections of all time.

AC Milan were heavy favourites heading into their showdown with Liverpool in Istanbul, with the Rossoneri commencing on the front foot with captain Paolo Maldini putting the Italians a goal to the good just a minute in.

The Lombardos dominated large portions of the first-half exchanges, penalising the Merseysiders with Kaka’s passing, whose punctilious precision set up both of Hernán Crespo’s goals. Liverpool were being lambasted by the Lombardos.

After the break, and presumably an utter grilling from an incensed Gerrard, Liverpool came out all guns blazing, with Captain Fantastic leading the charge with a headed first, Vladmier Šmicer with a scorching second, and Xabi Alonso with a nervy equaliser. The superable became insuperable.

AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool - 2007 Champions League final

Reuters

Milan went into 2007’s Champions League final with one thing on their mind; retribution.

Following their second-half acquiescence in 2005, the Milanese force were out to exact their revenge just two years later, a dish best served like Burrata; cold.

This time the final in Athens wasn’t nearly as eventful, with Filippo Inzaghi being the difference between the sides, netting twice in a 2-1 victory, that would see Carlo Ancelotti’s team win their seventh European title.