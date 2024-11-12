Real Madrid have been ramping up their pursuit of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, marking him as their prime target for the right-back position.

According to GMS sources, the reigning La Liga champions' scouting team have already completed comprehensive evaluations of the Anfield fan favourite's on-field abilities.

Now, Real Madrid are delving into Alexander-Arnold's personal background and off-field personality to assess his potential fit within their squad if he makes the move from Arne Slot's Liverpool.

Real Madrid Making Alexander-Arnold Checks

Spanish giants eager to complete due diligence before possible move

While Real Madrid are known for being meticulous in their processes, this next step of due diligence highlights the club’s intent to ensure Alexander-Arnold would integrate seamlessly not only with the team but also into Spanish life.

The process is common in modern day football and aims to determine how the 25-year-old would adapt to moving abroad. They need to try to predict how he would cope outside of England and with the pressures associated with playing for one of the world’s most demanding clubs.

The Merseyside-born defender is Real Madrid’s preferred option for the right-back role, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirming that he is the No.1 target for last season's Champions League winners.

Although Los Blancos have considered other talented players for the role, including Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, Alexander-Arnold's combination of technical ability, vision, and top level European experience make him an ideal candidate for their backline.

Alexander-Arnold’s reputation as an attack-minded defender aligns well with Real Madrid’s style of play, which often sees forward-thinking full-backs move up the pitch to provide for and support the attack.

The Liverpool star’s exceptional passing range and creativity have made him one of the most effective playmakers in European football. His versatility would also complement the Spanish giants' ambitions to remain competitive across both La Liga and the Champions League.

Beyond his on-pitch capabilities, Real Madrid are now looking closely at his character and personality traits to gauge how well he would integrate with their existing squad. This step reflects a broader trend in elite football, where clubs prioritise a player’s personality and adaptability when making big signings.

There have already been conversations around how he could be helped to adapt by fellow Englishman Jude Bellingham, but there is still a need to ensure that the bonds created are positive on a club-wide level.

Real Madrid’s investigation into Alexander-Arnold’s background would offer insights into his life away from the pitch and likely willingness to embrace a new way of life.

Sources close to the club suggest that Los Blancos' top brass want to ensure no stone is left unturned, and their comprehensive evaluation will be key in deciding whether they move forward with an official contract offer in 2025, as his Liverpool deal winds down.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold has created six big chances in the Premier League this season

Reds Want Alexander-Arnold to Pen Extension

Merseyside heavyweights aware of right-back's value

Alexander-Arnold’s current situation adds intrigue to the potential transfer. While he has been a pillar in the Liverpool squad, sources indicate there has been no final decision on his long-term future at Anfield. Given his immense value to the Reds, his current employers want to tie him down to an extension, but the door is left open for Real Madrid the longer these discussions drag on.

Real Madrid will be prepared to make a serious offer if they conclude that Alexander-Arnold - who is on a £180,000-per-week deal at Anfield - is the right fit, but they must wait until January to see if he agrees terms with Liverpool or seriously entertains the possibility of a new challenge.

The narrative around a potential move has been expected to intensify as Liverpool and Real Madrid prepare to meet in the Champions League. All eyes will be on Alexander-Arnold in the build-up to the game if he is fit to play on November 27.

Alexander-Arnold was substituted during the win over Aston Villa last weekend, and the knock adds an unexpected element to the equation.

The full-back may have to prove his fitness ahead of the clash, which could impact the timing and intensity of Real Madrid’s pursuit. If he misses this opportunity to face Los Blancos, it may delay or complicate the club’s assessment process.

It is expected that Real Madrid will make a final decision soon on whether they believe Alexander-Arnold would be a successful addition to their squad.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 12/11/2024