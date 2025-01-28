Tottenham Hotspur's efforts to sign a new striker may have just been boosted with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey being reported as 'wanting to move' to the north London club on a potential loan deal by Dutch journalist Mike Verweij.

Spurs have had rotten luck with injuries in the past few months, notably to their back line with all but Pedro Porro of their starting XI being out for the medium-term with injuries - a factor that sees them languishing in 15th in the Premier League table at the turn of February. Now, with Dominic Solanke thought to be out of action until March, a striker will be paramount to their chances of flying up the league table - and that could see Brobbey on his way to the capital, according to Verweij.

Speaking to Voetbal Primeur, the journalist stated that if Tottenham come in for his services and continue their push to sign the Dutchman, he would 'want to go' and play under Ange Postecoglou, despite their position in the table. Verweij said:

"If a Premier League club like West Ham United or Spurs comes along, he doesn’t really want to go to Everton, then he wants to leave. If Spurs are going to continue, then yes, he wants to go there."

Brobbey burst through the ranks at Ajax, but chose a move to RB Leipzig at the age of 19 - and it didn't work out for him in Germany, scoring no goals in 14 games for the 2009-founded side.

However, a return to Ajax has seen him at his best with 14 goals in 44 appearances back in 2022/23, and 22 goals in just 43 games last season. He's not had the same amount of opportunities this time around, but the star - who was called a 'goal machine' by X (formerly Twitter) account @FTalentScout as a youngster - has shown that he has goals in his locker and Tottenham, with limited options in the transfer market, would welcome his arrival.

Tottenham have only won one of their last 11 games in the top-flight, and although goals haven't been a huge issue all season, a new striker landing at the club will certainly turn the tide in terms of morale.