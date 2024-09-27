Key Takeaways The European Golden Shoe is given to the most prolific striker on the continent at the end of each season.

It's based on scoring records in league competitions, with goals in 'stronger' divisions worth more points.

Erling Haaland currently leads the Golden Shoe rankings after a rapid start for Manchester City.

The European Golden Shoe is given to Europe's ultimate goalscorer. At the end of the 2023/24 campaign, Harry Kane won the award – and, this year, he will be hoping to claim it again. It requires consistency from the first week in August to the last day in May.

Within this system, goals scored in the top five leagues according to UEFA's coefficients list are multiplied by a factor of two. Further down, goals scored in the leagues ranked six to 22 are multiplied by a factor of 1.5, whilst goals scored in leagues ranked 22 and below are multiplied by a factor of one.

The last person to win the European Golden Shoe whilst playing outside the top five leagues - which are currently England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France - was Mario Jardel, plying his trade for Porto during the 2001/02 season. This means that the best players in the world have typically won the award, so we have often ranked the top goalscorers in the better leagues higher, even if they currently have fewer points. Unsurprisingly, there is one clear favourite for this season's award after an electric start to the campaign.

Ranking Factors

Goals - That's what the award is based mainly on.

Level of league - Goals in the top five leagues are rewarded more.

Level of player - If they have a reputation for scoring consistently, they are more likely to win it.

European Golden Shoe Power Rankings Rank Player Club League Goals Scored Current Golden Shoe Points 1. Erling Haaland Manchester City 10 20 2. Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP 10 15 3. Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 7 14 4. Harry Kane Bayern Munich 5 10 5. Jan Kliment Sigma Olomouc 9 13.5 6. Mason Greenwood Marseille 5 10 7. Marcus Thuram Inter Milan 4 8 8. Sem Steijn FC Twente 6 9.5 9. Toluwalase Arokodare Genk 6 9.5

9 Toluwalase Arokodare

Genk

It is incredibly unlikely that Toluwalase Arokodare will win the European Golden Shoe, but – after an electric start to the campaign – he can not be discredited just yet. Playing for Belgian outfit Genk, the Nigerian opened the campaign with six goals in eight appearances.

The 23-year-old only scored 12 goals in 40 league matches during the 2023/24 season, so this might just be an unsustainable hot streak, but if he can keep it up, Genk will have a key man in the final third. His side were able to establish a healthy lead at the summit of the Pro League, thanks in no small part to Arokodare's performances.

2024/25 Stats Matches 8 Goals 6 Assists 0 European Golden Shoe Points 9.5

8 Sem Steijn

FC Twente

FC Twente are living the dream at the moment. They have elbowed their way into the lofty reaches of the Eredivisie table, whilst they claimed a stunning 1-1 away draw at Manchester United against the odds. Through all the highs, Sem Steijn has been a key cog in the system.

During the 2023/24 campaign, the Dutch attacking midfielder scored 17 goals in 34 league matches – and he has carried that form into the new campaign. Racing through the opening months of the campaign with six goals in as many appearances, he established himself as the top goalscorer in the division and firmly in the running for a high position in the European Golden Shoe rankings.

2024/25 Stats Matches 6 Goals 6 Assists 1 European Golden Shoe Points 9.5

7 Marcus Thuram

Inter Milan

Marcus Thuram is not a natural goalscorer, often playing out wide and cutting infield instead of acting as a main striker. However, he's had an impressive start to the campaign with four goals in his first five matches. This may be less than others on this list, but Serie A's coefficient means his tally is doubled.

Thuram only scored 13 Serie A goals last campaign, so it's unlikely he will keep his form up again, but his ability to quickly read the match in and out of possession means he can always latch onto chances. The Frenchman is hoping he can guide Inter Milan to Serie A glory again.

2024/25 Stats Matches 5 Goals 4 Assists 0 European Golden Shoe Points 8

6 Mason Greenwood

Marseille

Mason Greenwood controversially joined Marseille in the summer after Manchester United released the winger. He was arrested whilst at the Red Devils, but he is now back on the playing field in France under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The Englishman, who is expected to never play for his nation again, has had a prolific start to life on the south coast of France. With five goals in his first five matches, he became the competition's top scorer, with his performances helping Marseille stay unbeaten and compete with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table. With Kylian Mbappe no longer in Ligue 1, there's a chance for a new name on the division's Golden Boot.

2024/25 Stats Matches 5 Goals 5 Assists 0 European Golden Shoe Points 10

5 Jan Kliment

Sigma Olomouc

Jan Kliment may be playing in the Czech Republic, a division which only has a factor of 1.5 for this award, but his astounding start to the campaign means he sits near the top of the standings. With nine goals from his first eight matches, Kliment has been on fire, helping Sigma Olomouc enjoy an impressive start.

The 31-year-old has not scored 10 or more goals in a league campaign since 2021, but on current form, he is expected to comfortably smash the double-digit barrier. He's not a household name compared to others on his list, but – albeit in a weaker league – his goalscoring talents can not be discredited.

2024/25 Stats Matches 8 Goals 9 Assists 0 European Golden Shoe Points 13.5

4 Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

When Harry Kane left Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, he did it in search of trophies. In his first campaign, that failed to materialise, with Bayer Leverkusen completing the domestic double thanks to one of the best unbeaten runs of all time.

Kane may have walked away with last season's European Golden Shoe, but he wants more. Under new manager Vincent Kompany, that may happen, with Bayern Munich looking like a well-oiled machine so far. The England captain, who recently made his 100th appearance for his nation, has scored five and picked up four assists in just four league matches already. World-class.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2023/24, Harry Kane became the first English player to win the European Golden Shoe since Sunderland's Kevin Phillips in 1999/00.

2024/25 Stats Matches 4 Goals 5 Assists 4 European Golden Shoe Points 10

3 Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski used to be the face of the Bundesliga, but now he is in Barcelona, acting as a beacon of light under new manager Hansi Flick - who worked together with the Pole at Bayern Munich. Now in his third season in Spain, the Polish striker continues to excel despite being 36 years old.

He scored seven goals in the opening seven La Liga matches of the campaign, which sent Barcelona four points clear at the top of the table after winning every match. Lewandowski has strong competition for the Golden Boot in the country, mainly from Mbappe, but – on current form – he can win it.

2024/25 Stats Matches 7 Goals 7 Assists 2 European Golden Shoe Points 14

2 Viktor Gyokeres

Sporting Lisbon

Viktor Gyokeres was linked with a move away from Sporting CP all summer, but the Swedish striker remained in Portugal. After scoring 29 goals in 33 league appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, it seemed highly unlikely he would replicate it again, but he has.

It took Gyokeres just six matches to hit double digits this season. The 26-year-old uses his pace and acceleration to exploit spaces outside the opposition's central defenders. Often, he makes curved runs from central positions into wider areas, seizing opportunities frequently. Spectacular. The only downside to Gyokeres' bid for the continental Golden Shoe is the Portuguese league's lowly coefficient rating, which ensures that each goal he scores is only worth 1.5 points compared to the two on offer for any player in England, Germany, Spain, France or Italy.

2024/25 Stats Matches 6 Goals 10 Assists 1 European Golden Shoe Points 15

1 Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Erling Haaland is the firm favourite to win the European Golden Shoe. Dubbed a robot by fans and pundits, the former Borussia Dortmund star continues to go from strength to strength. He scored 27 goals in the Premier League last campaign – and he's continued his form with a burst of 10 goals in his first five matches of the new season.

Haaland's pace and strength make him the worst nightmare for even the best defenders in the world, whilst his partnership with some of the finest midfielders on the planet at Manchester City has only helped his goalscoring consistency. It feels all but guaranteed he will win the award, even if he is yet to win the Ballon d'Or.

2024/25 Stats Matches 5 Goals 10 Assists 0 European Golden Shoe Points 20

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-09-24.