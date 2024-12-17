The European Super League is reportedly set to make a return, more than three years after the initial concept dramatically collapsed due to widespread fan backlash. In 2021, plans for the controversial competition were announced, with several Premier League clubs signing on to a proposal that would guarantee entry for the majority of its participants, effectively eliminating the traditional sporting elements of promotion and relegation.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester United were believed to be among the clubs driving the plans, but intense pressure from supporters led all English clubs to withdraw from the project. However, it now seems a revised version of the idea is being proposed, with the Super League set to re-emerge under a new name and with a revamped set of rules.

European Super League Set to Return Under 'Unify League' Banner

Automatic qualification has been scrapped after fan backlash

According to a report from The Telegraph, the new proposal, now branded as the 'Unify League,' has scrapped the concept of automatic qualification. Instead, it aims to introduce a more merit-based structure. Additionally, the league promises to be free to watch as it positions itself as a challenger to the Champions League's status as Europe's premier football competition.

Instead, the organisers behind the Unify League, A22 Sports, have proposed an annual qualification system for all four leagues within the competition. A22 Sports is the Madrid-based company originally established to advise the European Super League and is known to have close ties to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

The competition would be streamed through a branded "Unified" platform, accessible via an app, using a model similar to Netflix. Subscribers would have the option to watch the games for free with a relatively high level of advertising content or pay for a subscription to eliminate the ads.

The European Super League company and A22 will now seek permission from UEFA to move forward with plans, which they expect to be allowed to do thanks to the December 2023 ruling from the European Courts that stated that UEFA went against EU law with their attempts to stop a breakaway tournament.

Unify League Structure

Clubs will play in a proposed 14 group stage games

The proposal envisions 96 clubs competing, fewer than the 108 currently involved in the group stages of UEFA’s three competitions, including the Champions League. The Unity League champion would emerge from the top two tiers: the Star League and Gold League, each featuring 16 teams split into two groups of eight. Teams would play home-and-away group matches, totaling 14 fixtures. The top two teams from each group would advance to a final eight.

The final stages would feature two-legged quarter-finals, followed by single-leg semi-finals and a final at a neutral venue within the same week. This format would require 18 matches for the winner. The Blue and Union Leagues would follow a similar knockout structure.

Speaking on plans for the Unify League, co-founder of A22 John Hahm stated: "We have listened intently to a broad group of clubs, leagues and fans and with these changes believe we have a lot of support. We are not expecting the public support of clubs at this time, logically that will come following the official recognition of the Unify League."