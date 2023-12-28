Highlights The Warriors have thrived without Draymond Green, going 5-2 since his suspension, but his return will pose tough decisions for coach Steve Kerr.

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga has been a key contributor, providing energy, athleticism, and scoring for the Warriors.

Rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have also impressed with their play on both ends of the court.

Slowly, but surely, there's a glimmer of hope shining on Bay Area basketball of late.

Despite losing to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day, the Golden State Warriors have made several positive steps forward amid their latest run.

Despite a poor shooting night from Stephen Curry (18 points on 7-of-21 shooting) and Klay Thompson (nine points on 3-of-12 shooting), the Warriors still gave the defending champs a run for their money.

Things weren't looking all that enthusiastic just a couple of weeks ago when Draymond Green swung and knocked down Jusuf Nurkic during the Warriors' Dec. 12 game against the Phoenix Suns. As a result, the league handed him an indefinite suspension with mandatory counseling involved.

Since Green's suspension, the Warriors have gone 5-2, which includes a five-game winning streak thanks to Steve Kerr's lineup switches. He's inserted Brandin Podziemski in the first unit and sent Andrew Wiggins to the bench, while Jonathan Kuminga has filled in for Green as the starting power forward.

With the Warriors finding success without their defensive anchor, it's time to reevaluate Green's place on the Warriors.

Turning a corner without Green

Warriors record since Green's suspension: 5-2

Although it's a small sample size against comparatively weaker teams, the Warriors seem to be effective without Green.

This couldn't be more evident on Dec. 22 when Jordan Poole — whom Green punched during training camp before the start of the 2022-23 season — returned to the Bay Area for the first time since getting traded to the Washington Wizards in the summer.

In addition to the overall increase in pleasantness in Warriors games, several of Golden State's young players have also stepped up in Green's absence.

Jonathan Kuminga has provided Golden State with a new dynamic offensively. As a bouncy 6-foot-8 athlete, his energy, athleticism, and skill have become a vital part of the Warriors' success throughout this stretch. His growth will be key in helping the team achieve its goals this season and win games.

Kuminga has scored in double figures in 11 of his last 12 games and also committed just six turnovers through this stretch.

Golden State Warriors – 2023-24 Depth Player Statistics Since Dec. 14 Category Jonathan Kuminga Brandin Podziemski Points 14.3 10.9 Rebounds 5.0 6.9 Assists 2.1 4.4 Field Goal % 59.7 43.9 Three-Point Field Goal % 40.0 35.5

Likewise, Warriors rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have also been revelations over the past week.

Drafted 19th overall by the Warriors, Podziemski has earned a starting role and has been an effective two-way player for the Warriors who can shoot effectively from deep. The Santa Cruz standout plays his role well and always seems to know what to do and where to be on the floor.

He has a great nose for the ball and has a knack for grabbing rebounds that give the Warriors extra possessions. Moreover, his disruptive play on the defensive end is one of the major reasons why he is averaging 2.1 steals over his last seven outings.

Meanwhile, Jackson-Davis has provided the Warriors with an athletic lob threat and rim protector — an archetype they never had during their dynasty years. During this stretch, Jackson-Davis recorded back-to-back double-doubles — 10 points and 13 rebounds against Boston, and 10 points and 15 rebounds versus Washington.

Analyzing Green's impact on the Warriors

Green's averages: 9.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.7 APG, 49.0 FG%, and 42.9 3P%

Although the Warriors have shown what their depth can do in the wake of Green's suspension, the team still needs him.

Green has been one of the major reasons for the Warriors' four titles over the last decade and remains a vital piece in Golden State's puzzle. He still brings elite and versatile defense and energy to the team, while his playmaking and chemistry with Stephen Curry are unmatched.

Although the Warriors have thrived off of Green's passion and aggression, but he'll need to regain control of his emotions if he wants to remain an integral part of the Warriors rotation for years to come.

His antics have previously translated to the court, and, for the majority of his career, Green has been a positive on the floor for Golden State. That simply hasn't been the case this year.

Per Cleaning the Glass, the Warriors have had an efficiency differential of -6.1 with Green on the court, which is -11.2 points per 100 possessions worse than when he is on the bench.

Golden State Warriors – Statistics With and Without Draymond Green On The Floor Category With Green on the floor With Green off the floor Offensive Rating 113.6 118.0 Defensive Rating 119.8 113.6 Effective Field Goal % 52.9% 55.2% Turnover Rate 17.6% 14.4%

While the advanced analytics suggest Green has been a negative for Golden State, he is still their best and most versatile defender by far. He is still the player with the best chemistry with Stephen Curry, and he's been putting up decent numbers this season.

In fact, Green was beginning to pick up some steam in the five games before the infamous blow to Nurkic. During that stretch, he averaged 12.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 45.0 percent, including 1.8 makes, from beyond the arc.

Moreover, with the Warriors' lack of size, Green is still their best bet against the league's top opposing big men. There is still no timetable for Green's return, but when the time comes, Kerr will face difficult decisions regarding the team's lineups.

Even if the Warriors keep winning without Green while young guys like Kuminga, Podziemski, and Jackson-Davis continue to play at a high level, it's still hard to envision Kerr outright benching one of the main catalysts of their dynasty run.

Green will likely assume his starting role one way or another and continue to log heavy minutes, but Kerr will need to find minutes for the Warriors' current youth movement.