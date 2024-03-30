Highlights There is still uncertainty about whether the Raptors will have a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

After suffering a 145-101 drubbing at the hands of the New York Knicks and with the Atlanta Hawks winning their game last Wednesday night, the Toronto Raptors are officially lottery-bound for the second straight season. The Raptors officially handed over the keys to the franchise to 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes when they made a flurry of moves during the season, including trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, to finally turn a new chapter in their books.

With an influx of exciting up-and-comers that include Barnes, Mississauga-native RJ Barrett, spitfire guard Immanuel Quickley, rookie Gradey Dick, and trade deadline acquisition Ochai Agbaji, Toronto has a lot to look forward to next season. Add in a reliable mix of veterans that include hometown boy Kelly Olynyk, Gary Trent Jr., and Bruce Brown, the Raptors could be a sneaky good team to watch next season as the young guys develop and the chemistry builds within the team.

Raptors' Lottery Situation

The Raptors traded a top-six protected pick to acquire Jakob Poeltl from the Spurs last season

There are nine games remaining in Toronto's schedule — four at Scotiabank Arena and five on the road. Nonetheless, the team's front office has likely already shifted its attention towards the 2024 NBA Draft.

However, given the Raptors' lottery situation, there are still some uncertainties about whether the team will actually have a chance to pick in the lottery once again. That is because their 2024 first round pick depends on whether the ping pong balls bounce their way on May 12th, the date of the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery.

With a 23-50 record, the Raptors currently have the sixth worst record in the NBA. That is currently just a game below the Memphis Grizzlies, who own the seventh worst record in the league with a 24-49 mark. The Raptors have a tougher remaining schedule with seven of their last nine outings coming against teams above .500. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are still going to face four teams with worse records than them.

Coincidentally, Toronto's first rounder in the upcoming draft, which it traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the Jakob Poeltl deal last season, is top-six protected. That means the Raptors get to keep the pick if it lands in the top six. However, if it falls outside the top six, the pick goes to San Antonio.

A bottom-six finish, however, does not guarantee that Toronto will earn a top-six pick. But they do have a 45.8 percent chance of landing a top-six pick if they finish in their current standing, which is significantly better than the 31.9 percent chance if they wind up with the seventh-worst record.

Raptors Rebuild Without Lottery Pick

Masai Ujiri has built an intriguing core for next season

Even though they have the sixth-worst record in the NBA, there is still a high chance the Raptors won't pick in the lottery should the ping-pong balls favor the Spurs instead. Even if they don't land a lottery pick, the franchise is still positioned well enough to have a decent draft night.

The Raptors still have the Indiana Pacers' first-rounder, which would be the 16th overall selection if the season ended today. In addition, they also have the Detroit Pistons' 2nd round pick, which would essentially be like a first rounder, since that would likely land in the low 30s given Detroit's standing as one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Raptors Young Core Stats Player PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% Scottie Barnes 19.9 8.2 6.1 47.5% 34.1% RJ Barrett 20.8 6.2 4.0 55.3% 41.7% Immanuel Quickley 17.7 4.7 6.6 41.7% 39.7%

The Raptors could have had a potential of three first-rounders after they traded Pascal Siakam to the Pacers. But Toronto traded one of them — the least favorable of the Thunder, Clippers, Rockets, and Jazz picks — to Utah to acquire Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji. The Raptors did well in turning what would have been a late-round pick into a wily veteran and an intriguing prospect who both figure to be key parts of Toronto's 2024-25 campaign.

Regardless if the Raptors have a lottery pick or not, they are still staring at an intriguing roster heading into next season. Over the last few seasons, they didn't have a clear direction as a franchise, mainly because Siakam, Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet were still on the team. Now that they have moved on from those three beloved Raptors, they have a clear path moving forward and that's building this roster around Scottie Barnes.

Trade deadline acquisition Bruce Brown has already expressed his optimism over the team's outlook. With Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley figuring to be this team's top three guys, Ujiri has surrounded the triumvirate with a solid cast of veterans and other young pieces that could shock some teams next season.

Raptors Rebuild With Top-6 Pick

There are some intriguing options the Raptors could take

Having a top-six pick certainly helps expedite the rebuild for the Raptors. Though this year's class isn't as highly touted as the previous years' drafts, there is still value in a high lottery that other rebuilding programs could use.

The Raptors need to improve on both sides of the floor. They rank 24th in the league in both offensive rating and defensive rating. Likewise, as the sixth-worst three-point shooting team in the league, shooting at just 35.0 percent on the season, they could also draft another shooter for the second straight year.

GIVEMESPORT's latest mock draft projects Toronto taking Kentucky point guard Rob Dillingham with the sixth overall pick. Getting a guard out of Kentucky has been one of the most sure things in the NBA, as the Wildcats have produced an elite crop of NBA talent over the past decade. These include Devin Booker, Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Maxey, and current Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley, among others.

Toronto could use another playmaker like Dillingham in the backcourt who could put the ball on the floor and attack with his quickness and speed. An electric scorer, he'd be a perfect pairing next to Barnes, who would thrive in dribble handoff action with the 6-foot-1 guard. In addition, he shot the ball extremely well in his lone season in Kentucky, draining 44.4 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Rob Dillingham Stats - Kentucky PPG 15.2 APG 3.9 FG% 47.5% 3P% 44.4%

Another prospect the Raptors could look at is Matas Buzelis of the G-League Ignite.Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer's latest mock draft has the Raptors taking Buzelis at No. 6 overall. At 6-foot-10, Buzelis projects to be a versatile and lengthy two-way forward who could fit well next to Scottie Barnes.

Offensively, he is also a relentless attacker who can create on his own and also function as a playmaking wing, much like Barnes. He could fit in any scheme and be a solid connector in a Raptors offense that features plenty of movement. Buzelis would also work well in dribble handoffs and likewise thrive in inverted pick-and-roll action with his passing ability and terrific feel for the game.

His shooting, however, is still a question mark, as he has only made 27.3 percent of his threes with the Ignite. But he did knock down over 42 percent of his threes in his senior year in high school.

Nonetheless, given that the Raptors are still in rebuilding mode, they could take a chance on high-upside projects like Dillingham and Buzelis.

Even if Masai Ujiri doesn't see anyone from next year's draft class worth taking with that high lottery selection, he could still flip the pick in a trade and acquire more future assets. The Raptors always seem to be in the mix for disgruntled stars that either request a trade or become available on the market. They could dangle and attach this high lottery selection should they be interested in bringing in a star who could expedite their rebuild this summer.