Tottenham Hotspur are showing an interest in signing Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson in the January transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

Adding another centre-forward could be one of Spurs' priorities before the end of the window as they eye cover for Dominic Solanke. Richarlison has regularly been deployed in a centre-forward role during his time at Tottenham, but he's struggled with form and injuries of late.

Son Heung-min is another option, but the South Korean forward has predominantly played off the left-hand side of attack. Ferguson has found minutes hard to come by for Brighton this season, with his development currently stalling with the Seagulls.

Tottenham Eyeing Evan Ferguson

He's available on loan

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham are one of the sides who are showing an interest in Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, who is available to leave the Seagulls on loan during the January transfer window. Ange Postecoglou is hoping to add another attacker to his forward line, bringing in a striker who can compete with Solanke. The report adds that Brighton once valued Ferguson at £100m, but he's not lived up to that price tag so far this term.

Ferguson is reportedly keen on a move to London and wants to play for a 'bigger club'. It's not quite worked out for him with the Seagulls this season due to a lack of game time, but there's no guarantee he will start every week if he makes the move to Tottenham.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has been described as a 'superstar', attracted plenty of hype after bursting onto the scene with Brighton in his first season. Injuries have halted his progress so far, but there's no doubt there is a talented player there waiting to explode once again.

A loan move to a side who have recently forked out a hefty amount of money on Solanke might not be the smartest move for him, but a temporary departure to get game time will be imperative if he wants to avoid his career hitting a roadblock.