West Ham United are set to see a deal over the line for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson - with a report stating that the young starlet is undergoing a medical as he closes in on a move to the east London club.

Ferguson burst onto the scene on the south coast under former manager Roberto de Zerbi, scoring 12 Premier League goals combined in his first two seasons at the club as a teenager, which saw him become one of the hottest strikers in Europe. However, a change of management this season has seen him fail to feature regularly under Fabian Hurzeler, starting just twice in the top-flight this season - and that has seen him on West Ham's coattails.

The report on X (formerly Twitter) from Sky Sports presenter Dharmesh Sheth states that Ferguson is currently undergoing his medical at West Ham, with the Irishman imminently set to join the Hammers on the final day of the transfer window.

West Ham had, according to Sheth, had earlier on Sunday agreed a loan fee with Brighton to land the striker, whilst the Hammers are also covering his wages for the rest of the campaign in a bid to strengthen their front line and, for Brighton, keep their prodigy talent receiving consistent game time in the Premier League.

Ferguson has scored just one goal all season in 390 minutes of football, albeit only four of his 15 games have seen him start under the German gaffer, and for West Ham, he's a much-needed capture. Niclas Fullkrug is out until April with a hamstring problem, whilst Michail Antonio will be absent for the season after his car crash at the start of December.

Add the fact that Jarrod Bowen is out of action, and goals are dry at the London Stadium. That's something that Graham Potter will be rushing to change, and by returning to his former side for Ferguson, West Ham will now be looking to climb up the Premier League table.

Poor form under Julen Lopetegui means that they are in the bottom half of the table and if they can finish in the top half, it will be job well done.