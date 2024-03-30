Highlights Manchester United are eyeing Evan Ferguson as a striker target for summer transfer window.

Martial's contract ending creates the need for reliable options in attack.

Brighton could demand in the region of £100m.

Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson ahead of the summer transfer window, but journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that his asking price could be a stumbling block for the Red Devils.

As we head towards the transfer market opening once again, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team will be working behind the scenes to identify targets to help reinforce Erik ten Hag's squad. Signing a striker could be considered one of their priorities, with Anthony Martial's contract expiring at the end of the season. Rasmus Hojlund spent a spell on the treatment table alongside Martial this year, which left ten Hag short of options in attack.

Hojlund is still in the early stages of his career, so relying on him too heavily might not be ideal for his development. The Red Devils would benefit from bringing in another striker to compete with him as Martial has struggled to do so this term.

Evan Ferguson a Target for United

Writing in his column for GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs claimed that United have identified Brighton youngster Ferguson as an option for the summer transfer window. The Republic of Ireland international won't come cheap, with the Seagulls playing hardball when it comes to outgoings in the past. Roberto De Zerbi's side will likely point to when they offloaded Moises Caicedo to Chelsea last summer, when the Ecuadorian midfielder moved to Stamford Bridge for a British-record fee of £115m.

Evan Ferguson v Anthony Martial - 2023/2024 stats Stats Ferguson Martial Appearances 15 (11) 5 (8) Goals 6 1 Shots Per Game 1.3 0.5 Aerials Won Per Game 0.5 0.6 Interceptions Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.10 1st Correct as of 29/03/2024

Although Ferguson has been in and out of the side so far this season, at the age of 19, it's an impressive achievement to be so regularly involved under De Zerbi. A key issue for Martial this term hasn't just been his performances, but his lack of availability is a major problem, with just 445 Premier League minutes to his name. Journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the French striker is expected to leave when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Ferguson, who has been described as a 'superstar' by former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy, would provide ten Hag with a regularly available option in attack, while he's also a player who is yet to reach his full potential and has plenty of time to grow and develop.

Related Man Utd 'Interested' in Signing Real Madrid Striker Joselu Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid striker Joselu in the summer transfer window.

Ben Jacobs - Evan Ferguson a Possibility for United

Jacobs has suggested that Ferguson could be a possibility for United during the summer transfer window. The journalist also adds that his price tag could be a stumbling block, with the Seagulls likely to demand in the region of £100m to allow him to depart. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Evan Ferguson is a possibility, along with a number of other strikers that are being looked at by Manchester United. With Ferguson, the price could well be a stumbling block. It's going to be difficult for Manchester United to find that £100m or so for any one player in any position without outgoings first, which is why we may not know a clearer picture until after the 30th June. Brighton don't put valuations on players. So the feeling that Ferguson is £100m is based upon age, potential, profile, demand, and the fact that relatively recently, he signed a new deal. So Brighton are well protected. Then add to that how they handled the Moises Caicedo exit, and it's logical to think that nobody is going to get Evan Ferguson on the cheap."

Man Utd Eyeing Double Everton Swoop

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are plotting a double move to sign Everton duo Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer transfer window. The Toffees are unlikely to want to sell both in the same window, but the Red Devils consider them key targets in two areas of the pitch where they want to strengthen.

United have a host of targets to reinforce their midfield and defence, but a large portion of them are from abroad. The Manchester outfit want to bring in some Premier League experience when the market reopens, and despite being young talents, Onana and Branthwaite have plenty of games under their belt in England.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored