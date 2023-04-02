Manchester United target Evan Ferguson has 'similarities' with Wayne Rooney, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 18-year-old attacker has burst onto the scene for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Transfer news - Evan Ferguson

Despite really making a name for himself this campaign, Ferguson's talents have been showcased for many years in the Republic of Ireland. Ferguson made his league debut for Irish side Bohemians at the age of 14, as per BBC.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told CaughtOffside that Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and AS Roma have all scouted Ferguson.

The young Brighton striker, who is valued at around £9m by Transfermarkt, made his senior Ireland debut back in March, scoring after just 17 minutes against Latvia.

To be attracting interest from some of the clubs listed, and scoring goals for your country at the age of 18, shows the level Ferguson is already playing at.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has recently revealed how he is working to develop Ferguson as a player whilst also heaping praise on the young Irish striker. He said: "He is a special striker. We are working to improve him not only as a striker but also his understanding of the play - when to receive the ball and attack the space - so he becomes a complete player. If you work with a clever guy like Evan it’s nice because he understands exactly what you want and will improve day by day."

What has O'Rourke said about Ferguson?

When discussing whether Ferguson could be a similar player to United legend Wayne Rooney, O'Rourke compared the two players, but insists the latter was a generational talent.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The similarities are that they're both young and exciting players, I think they're slightly different players in that respect. Rooney was a generational talent I think it's pretty fair to say, and obviously had a great career at Manchester United. Ferguson has had less than one season in the Premier League right now and obviously doing really well for Brighton.

"I'm sure Tottenham and Manchester United will be keeping tabs on him, they'll be well aware of him."

How has Ferguson performed this season?

The former Bohemians forward has scored three goals and assisted two in just five Premier League starts, according to FBref.

Ferguson has also scored three times in four FA Cup starts this campaign.

It's clear to see that when given the opportunity, Ferguson has grabbed it with both hands so far. There's still a long way to go, but it's no surprise that some of the biggest clubs are taking a look at him.