Brighton & Hove Albion star Evan Ferguson gave a stern reaction when he was asked about his allegiance to Ireland and whether switching to The Three Lions would ever be a viable option. Ferguson, part of the Premier League’s best teenage XI, was the name on everyone’s lips following his trio of well-taken goals in The Seagulls’ 3-1 thumping over Newcastle United, and his hat-trick prompted the question: could he elect to choose England?

Over the past year or so, the exciting 19-year-old has piqued interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool amid their search for an out-and-out centre forward, like Ferguson. And with the former’s goalscoring woes still ever-present, Ferguson has been mooted as one of the names that Sir Jim Ratcliffe could pick up once he’s on board at Old Trafford. That being said, considering the youngster has now signed a new deal at Brighton to keep him at the club until June 2029, that switch seems very unrealistic.

Why Ferguson WAS eligible to play for England

By virtue of having an English mother, the Brighton prodigy had every right to swap representing Ireland to play under Gareth Southgate, and it was reported that the England boss himself was interested in securing his services for England (via The Metro).

“I think he’s played too many games at senior level, I think he’s got eight caps now,” the 53-year-old said. “I’m not exactly sure on whether he definitely can’t, but I think he’s made it very clear he feels he was born in Ireland, and he’s represented them, and I would 100 percent [support that]. I think he’s a bloody good player. We have to respect him; I don’t think he’s given any inkling that it would be any different.”

And Southgate would be right. Per The Athletic, Ferguson’s presence in the senior Ireland set-up does mean that he is now ineligible to make the switch to England. Changes to regulations stated that if a player made more than three appearances at senior international level, they would then not be able to change association.

With eight international caps and three goals – at senior level - under his belt, Ferguson is, therefore, out of the question. Bayern Munich and England talisman Harry Kane, who is a heavy contender for the 2024 edition for the Ballon d'Or, is entering his twilight years as a footballer and, as such, England must look ahead at the future and pinpoint a reliable figure up top to be his worthy successor.

Southgate and his entourage will, however, have to make do without one of the league’s brightest talents. Of course, with the likes of Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney at his disposal, Kane’s understudy options are secure for now, but Ferguson would’ve solved the long-term problem at just 19 years of age.

Ferguson rids the England claims

Despite the teen sensation being unable to switch nations, England fans are still keen to prompt Ferguson with talkSPORT the latest to do so. Referencing the nation's desire for the Brighton frontman to ply his trade for The Three Lions, he asked whether it would ever happen, to which Ferguson had quite the quick reply.

“There’s a lot of England fans who would love to see you pull on the white shirt. Is that ever going to happen? Was that ever going to happen?” Ferguson was asked.

“No, no, no. I don’t think that would… that’s never going to happen now. That’s not a question.”

The presenter then proceeded to ask why Ferguson is still committed to his native country and, subsequently, why a switch to England was off the cards. The striker’s blunt, no-nonsense reply has gone down swimmingly on social media, while the interviewer’s question has been called ridiculed, with one fan claiming it could win ‘the most stupid question of 2023’, especially given he’s unable to represent England.