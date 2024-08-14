Highlights Team France won silver against Team USA despite strong performances, showing potential for future Olympic victories.

Evan Fournier's standout play may secure him another NBA contract, albeit in a minor role for veteran leadership.

Fournier has consistently shown his worth on the international stage, providing valuable contributions for Team France.

Team France came away from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as silver medalists after a valiant display against overwhelming favorites for the gold medal, Team USA Olympics .

While they were spearheaded by San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama , other players on the French roster stepped up to help get the team through to the gold medal match, including NBA veteran Evan Fournier , who league insider Mark Medina argues could now have played his way into another NBA contract as a result.

Star-Studded USA Were No Match for France

Wembanyama’s 26 points wasn’t enough to snatch gold medal from USA

The 5x5 Men’s Basketball gold medal match-up saw an enthralling contest between Team France and Team USA, but unfortunately for the host nation, they came out on the wrong side of the result, losing 98-87, despite phenom Victor Wembanyama’s game-high 26 points on 11-of-19 shooting.

However, while he and the rest of the team had to settle for silver, the 20-year-old’s performances all but proved that he would be the future face of the NBA, after his strong Olympic campaign followed on from his outstanding rookie season in which he unanimously won the Kia NBA Rookie of the Year award, and was the runner-up for the Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, in which he was tipped to that award by his French compatriot, Rudy Gobert .

Gold Medal Match - Team France vs. Team USA France Category USA 87 PTS 98 33 REB 37 21 AST 29 10 STL 10 1 BLK 6 47.9 FG% 53.7 30.0 3P% 50.0

While the final result looked to be a relatively smooth outing for LeBron James , Stephen Curry and the rest of Team USA, it was a much closer encounter than meets the eye, thus highlighting the parity in the international game, and puts USA’s quest for their sixth consecutive gold at the LA 2028 Olympic Games in jeopardy, with France touted to be one of their biggest threats.

The greatest international stage of them all may have also opened the doors for some more French talent to get a shot in the NBA, with both Guerschon Yabusele – who was initially drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 16th overall pick in the 2016 draft, though, spent only two seasons in the NBA – and Isaia Cordinier being standout performers, with Yabusele in particular playing so well that Gobert’s on-court time was far more limited.

Another player who flew under the radar, aside from getting benched due to an alleged clash with French head coach Vincent Collet, was that of Evan Fournier, who is a 12-year NBA veteran himself, but currently finds himself without a team for next season.

Fournier Wouldn’t Be a ‘Major Game Changer’ for NBA Teams

Fournier enjoyed a strong individual Olympic campaign, and as such, Medina believes that the 31-year-old could well have played himself onto another NBA team for next season.

However, the journalist does believe that it will only be a ‘marginal’ role, with him there mainly to provide a ‘positive’ experience in the locker room to younger members of whichever team he could potentially land on.

“He’s a really good veteran player. I know that he and the French coach were having some back and forth over frustrations with team scouting reports, but he's a competitor, he's a winner. He's been in high stakes games, so I would think that an NBA team would want him. But at this stage of his career, I think he's a veteran’s minimum guy who’s about being able to provide a positive locker room presence, or just be a steady player. But I don't think that he would be a major game changer with any team, and I think that's why we haven't seen him be with a team this off-season. So, I wouldn't rule out the possibility that he's with an NBA team next season, but if it is, it's going to be a marginal role on a veterans minimum deal.”

Fournier Can Still Offer Veteran Value

Averaged 9.8 PPG in 20.6 MPG at Olympics

While Wembanyama undoubtedly stole the show as the face of Team France, just ahead of Yabusele, Fournier was integral to their run to the gold medal match, and once again proved he could be relied upon to give everything when performing for his country.

During the Paris Games, the 31-year-old was France's third-leading scorer, in which he averaged 9.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, but his most memorable game in this tournament was arguably when they pulled off the upset over Team Canada.

In that contest, he posted 15 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field, while he also knocked down his attempts from three-point range with great efficiency, going for 50.0 percent, while he also finished the game with three dimes, giving him a 15.0 efficiency rating.

Evan Fournier - Team France International Stats 2014-2023 Category Statistic GP 23 PTS 14.7 REB 2.5 AST 2.0 FG% 43.7 3P% 35.3

Fournier is no stranger to stepping up on the international stage, having represented France at FIBA World Cups in 2014, 2019 and 2023, while he was also part of the silver medal-winning squad at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

There, he led France in scoring, averaging 18.7 points, shooting 45.5 percent from the field, and 37.8 percent from long-range, also grabbing 3.2 rebounds, and dishing out 2.5 assists, before they fell at the same hurdle of losing to Team USA in the gold medal contest.

In the NBA, though, he has more of a backseat role, whereby he last spent time with the Detroit Pistons , having been included in the trade that saw the New York Knicks acquire Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks.

He played just 29 games in the Motor City - all in a bench role - in which he mustered just 7.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.7 minutes of play before entering the 2024 off-season as a free-agent.

Whether Fournier has demonstrated enough at the Olympics to earn another NBA contract remains to be seen, but still at just 31-years-old, he has shown that he has the ability to still be an impactful role player if he can perform consistently at the level at which he has done on a number of occasions for Team France.

All statistics courtesy of FIBA, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.