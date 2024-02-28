Highlights Evan Fournier is likely staying with the Detroit Pistons until the end of the season, per one insider's report.

Fournier has shown flashes of his former self in Detroit after a rough stint with the New York Knicks.

Despite his defensive shortcomings, Fournier still has the wherewithal to be a difference-maker offensively.

Evan Fournier's strange 30-month run with the New York Knicks mercifully came to an end earlier this month when the French national was dealt to the Detroit Pistons ahead of the NBA trade deadline. However, the would-be buyout candidate may not be headed back to a contending team this season.

According to the intel gathered by longtime league insider Marc Stein, the Pistons have designs on keeping Fournier for the time being. Via Stein's latest report on Substack:

"All signs, league sources say, point to Evan Fournier staying put in Detroit for the rest of the season."

Fournier will make $18.9 million this season; there's a team option for the final year of his contract (2024-25) for an even $19 million. He was signed by the Boston Celtics during the 2021 offseason as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Knicks. However, after putting together a relatively strong first season in the Big Apple offensively, his contract became an albatross.

Fournier has shown signs of life

The former Knicks wing was relegated to the end of Tom Thibodeau's bench

It's early yet, but Fournier has exhibited some of the shooting and scoring flair that previously made him a hot commodity in the Association. Across his first five contests in a Pistons uniform, the 12-year pro averaged 10.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per contest. Meanwhile, he connected on 51.4 percent of his field goal attempts and 45.5 percent of his tries from three-point range.

Given the current stage of his career — not to mention the fact that the Pistons are in the midst of a youth movement and gathering ping-pong balls for the NBA Draft Lottery — one would expect him to prefer a one-way ticket to a more winning squad. After a rough end to his Knicks run, though, Fournier clearly intends to recoup some of his lost value, and the Pistons are providing him with the opportunity to do so.

Evan Fournier 2023-24 Comparison Team MPG PER Knicks 13.0 2.2 Pistons 21.2 13.2

Ahead of Monday's bout with his latest former team, New York, Fournier had this to say about the state of his career, via the New York DailyNews' Kristian Winfield:

"Bro, I'm 31, not 40. I'm in my best years, literally."

One could be forgiven for thinking he was closer to the end than he actually is. Over his final two seasons under Tom Thibodeau, he was limited to just 30 appearances, of which he only logged more than 25 minutes four times. His defensive shortcomings likely played a significant role in what transpired.

In an 80-game sample size during the 2021-22 campaign, the Knicks conceded 8.0 points per 100 possessions more when Fournier was on the court, compared to when he sat. Regardless, his ability to put the ball in the basket at a high rate could be a major asset for a contending team, and it appears to still be intact.