When the Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated from the 2024 NBA playoffs by the eventual champion Boston Celtics , uncertainty filled the air at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. With frustrations seeming to mount, it was unknown which players would return and which would depart.

The primary target was Donovan Mitchell .

While he still had a year left on his deal, there were growing rumors that he was upset with the situation and would be traded. That did not happen, and he re-signed with the Cavaliers on a three-year, $150 million contract to remain with the team.

Now, Evan Mobley appears to be the team’s priority. The two parties have not yet agreed to a contract extension, but all signs point to that happening soon.

Cavaliers Willing to Offer Mobley Max Extension

Cleveland is ready to lock up its young big man for the foreseeable future

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the two sides have not yet reached an agreement, but there is not much in the way of that happening. He expects the deal to be done in the near future.

“I know that the two sides have talked. It's not like it's a giant impasse, I don't believe. I would expect the contract to be done somewhat soon.”

Windhorst also stated that if Mobley stays, the Cavaliers may have to offer him a max contract, which they are willing to do. He believes that if they do not offer him that, the chances of him departing for another team are significantly higher.

“I think the Cavs are willing to give him the max [Designated Player extension], and quite frankly, they don't have a leg to stand on now that the guys around him in their draft class with comparable statistics and comparable futures have gotten the max.”

The Designated Player extension would allow Mobley to make upwards of $270 million, provided he makes an All-NBA team or wins either Defensive Player of the Year or MVP next season.

If he does not qualify, his extension would be worth $224 million across five years.

The Former USC Star Is Young and Strong

Mobley is a young player capable of putting up great stats

Mobley played a key role in the Cavaliers’ playoff push last year. He averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season while shooting 58 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three-point range.

Evan Mobley – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PTS 15.7 15.6 REB 9.4 8.8 AST 3.2 2.8 FG% 58.0 54.4 3PT% 37.3 26.5

The cherry on top of the cake is his age. Mobley is just 23 years old and still retains some team control, making him more valuable. It makes sense that Cleveland views Mobley as part of its future plans.

The Cavaliers are stuck between a rock and a hard place. They appear to be willing to offer the maximum to keep him, and although signs are looking positive for them right now, it remains to be seen if he will ultimately remain in Cleveland.