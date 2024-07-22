Highlights Evan Mobley solidified himself as a young phenom with defensive prowess.

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the 2024 NBA offseason with a mission unknown to the public, but one that could be expected. Their goal was to lock up their core of talent, spitting in the face of trade rumors for said talent, which included superstar Donovan Mitchell and young phenom Evan Mobley .

Mitchell was the first to re-sign, doing so on a three-year, $150 million contract extension. Rumors of him being traded were high as he had just one year remaining on his deal at that point, and insiders suspected that he was unhappy in Cleveland after multiple early playoff exits.

But he proved that was not the case by signing the extension. Then, it was rumored that Evan Mobley would be the odd man out, as the Cavaliers had already locked up Mitchell and would thus let Mobley walk. The opposite happened, with the Cavaliers inking their young star to a five-year, $269 million max extension.

While Mitchell is the main man, Mobley is the glue that keeps the team together. With the core locked in for the next few seasons, the Mobley extension solidifies the Cavaliers to contention for that span.

Rise of Mobley

Mobley has cemented himself as a young phenom with plenty of upside

The Cleveland Cavaliers needed to retool following the LeBron James era, and that process began once he departed for the L.A. Lakers in 2018. They traded for their centerpiece, Donovan Mitchell, in the 2022 offseason, but a year prior to that, they drafted their homegrown talent of Evan Mobley third overall in the 2021 NBA Draft .

Since then, Mobley has grown into an outstanding young talent. At only 23 years of age, he has already been able to fill the role as a defensive big man for the Cavaliers, finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year last year.

His defense-oriented manner and pairing with Mitchell has arguably limited his defensive capabilities, as he averaged 15.7 points last season. However, he averaged 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists and had career highs in shooting. He shot 58 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three-point range.

Evan Mobley – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PPG 15.7 15.6 RPG 9.4 8.8 APG 3.2 2.8 FG% 58.0 54.4 3PT% 37.3 26.5

More importantly, however, was Mobley’s ability to remain consistent come the playoffs. Last playoffs, Mobley put up similar numbers to the regular season and put up one of the best performances of his career in the final game of the 2024 playoffs.

While the Cavaliers were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the second round, Mobley put on a show. With Mitchell out with an injury, he stepped up, putting up 33 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. All this is to say that Mobley’s skills are only growing, leading to the maximum extension.

Offensive Breakout

The Cavaliers are banking on Mobley being the 1A to Mitchell

Not only did the Cavaliers make moves regarding the extension of their core, but they also made a coaching change. J.B. Bickerstaff was fired and replaced with Kenny Atkinson, a coach known to aim strongly on the player development side.

The move was made to compliment various players on the roster, including Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert , both of whom Atkinson coached with the Brooklyn Nets . But perhaps Mobley will benefit the most from Atkinson serving as his coach, as he will maximize his output.

“I have a lot of experience watching power forwards and centers bringing the ball up the court in transition. I think it’s a strength of [Mobley’s], how he runs the court…That’s one of the shifts you’ll see. You’ll see him more in transition with the ball, and then without the ball he kind of knows the places he’s running where we can get him the ball.” —Kenny Atkinson

Donovan Mitchell leading the Cavaliers’ offense on the court has arguably limited Mobley’s offensive potential. Atkinson’s plan will be to get the ball in Mobley’s hands more often, allowing him to grow his offensive game while still putting an emphasis on his elite defense. That will increase his development in both categories, solidifying himself as a young and dynamic two-way player.

That does not mean that the ball will be taken out of Mitchell’s hands, however. Mitchell is still the team’s superstar, and he dictates the offense. What will be done is an adequate pairing of the two, turning them into a formidable duo: Mitchell will have his guy in Mobley.

That is exactly what Mobley’s contract extension suggests. He is now getting paid more than Mitchell in terms of his current overall contract (Mobley’s extension will kick in starting at the 2025-26 season) though he will not surpass Mitchell in annual value.

But the Cavaliers would not be paying Mobley that exorbitant amount if they did not view him as the 1A to Mitchell. They are banking a lot on Mobley growing his game as he is still such a young player and doing so alongside Mitchell.

This core now has adequate playoff experience, and the Cavaliers will no longer be satisfied with another early playoff exit. They have locked up their core and assembled a team that they believe will be players for next year’s championship, and the extension of Evan Mobley only solidifies them in that push.