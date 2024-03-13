Highlights Evan Mobley shows growth on both ends: Rising defensively with 1.6 BPG, versatile skills, and improved offense over his career.

Mobley might be near his ceiling: Limited room to grow in abilities, needs to produce consistently as a third option for Cavs.

Adebayo comparison and potential: Mobley can follow Adebayo's lead by being assertive on offense to maximize impact for Cleveland.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the world. Just four years after losing arguably the greatest player in NBA history in LeBron James, the Cavaliers were back in the playoffs, led by a core that they handpicked and developed organically.

They may have traded for Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen, but neither of those players were considered game-changing additions at the time. Rather, Cleveland took on two talented prospects that they felt could improve their career standings in a new situation.

They added those two to a roster led by their two recent top draft picks Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Some expected the Cavaliers to be a spunky young team, but no one expected that team to double their 22 wins from 2020-21 and make the playoffs.

Then, in the summer of 2022, Cleveland dropped another bombshell on the NBA world when they traded for Donovan Mitchell, seemingly swooping out of nowhere to poach him from the Utah Jazz and prevent him from going to the New York Knicks. With Mitchell joining a young core featuring Garland, Mobley, and Allen, it felt like a new potential dynasty was forming in Cleveland, especially when factoring in Garland and Mobley's expected continued growth.

While the Cavaliers have been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference since acquiring Mitchell, they haven't been quite as dominant as some anticipated. Part of that has been due to the stagnated developments of Garland and Mobley. Garland missed a significant chunk of this season due to injury, but Mobley just hasn't become the two-way force that was expected when he was selected third overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evan Mobley leads the 2021 NBA Draft Class with nine blocks per game.

Evan Mobley Has Grown on Both Ends of the Floor

2023-24 stats: 15.6 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.6 BPG, 0.9 SPG, 57.8 FG%

The traditional box score numbers might not scream rising offensive superstar, but Evan Mobley has taken some significant strides on that side of the ball. As a prospect, his defensive capabilities were never in question, and rightfully so. Coming out of the University of South California, Mobley was expected to be an impactful interior defender from day one.

With his length, timing, and athleticism, there was no reason why he couldn't be an effective rim protector out of the gates. As a rookie, he notched 1.7 blocks per game, proving his prowess as a defensive anchor.

Since then, he's only become better on that side of the ball. Not only is he still one of the most feared shot blockers in the league, but he's also shown to be extremely versatile, capable of sliding along the perimeter on switches and containing opposing ball-handlers.

Playing alongside Jarrett Allen, he's become a fantastic "roamer" — a defender who acts as a free safety to wall off drives cut off passing lanes, and affect shots as a weakside rim protector.

Evan Mobley stats by season Stat 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 15.0 16.2 15.6 RPG 8.3 9.0 10.2 APG 2.5 2.8 3.1 BPG 1.7 1.5 1.6 SPG 0.8 0.8 0.9 FG% 50.8% 55.4% 57.8% 3FG% 25.0% 21.6% 31.4% FT% 66.3% 67.4% 70.4%

His offense, though, took longer to come along. As a rookie, he showed flashes of advanced skills that could make him more than just a rim finisher off of rolls, dump-offs, and lobs.

He showed signs of being an above-average passer for a big man, flirted with a respectable midrange jumper, and even flashed a little ball-handling for his size. But in his first season, most of those traits were more theoretical than actually effective.

Since then, he's turned those promising abilities into actual strengths. He's improved his assist numbers every year so far while keeping his turnovers down. He possesses one of the more respectable midrange shots in the league.

He can also be seen running the offense and handling the ball on multiple possessions every single Cavs game. He's even started extending his range, having shot 31.4 percent from 3-point land on just under an attempt per game this season.

So, while his offensive improvements are undetectable using the standard box scores, Mobley has certainly taken steps forward as a weapon. There's still plenty of room for him to continue to grow, too.

He's been able to improve his shooting marks across the board so far this season but is averaging a career-low in field-goal attempts with just 11.2 a night. His free-throw rate is paltry for someone who projects to be a dangerous inside scorer. Both of those numbers should go up organically as he grows into a larger role on offense.

Evan Mobley Might Be Near His Ceiling

Evan Mobley NBA accolades so far: All-Rookie 2nd Team, First Team All-Defense 2022-23, Third in Defensive Player of the Year voting 2022-23

Aside from his budding three-point shot, there's not that much more room for Mobley to grow, at least in terms of actual abilities. He doesn't have the agility or flexibility to be a perimeter threat the way that Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are at their size. His ball-handling and passing could still improve, but the strides won't likely be anything too dramatic moving forward.

But there's plenty more for him to show in terms of volume. The Cavaliers need a consistent third option if they're to be serious title threats. Mobley has already shown that he has the tools to be that guy; he just needs to turn his promise into actual production on a nightly basis.

Evan Mobley and Bam Adebayo in their third years Stat Evan Mobley 2023-24 Bam Adebayo PPG 15.6 15.9 RPG 10.2 7.8 APG 3.1 5.1 BPG 1.6 1.3 SPG 0.9 1.1 FG% 57.8% 55.7% USG% 20.5% 21.2% RB% 18.2% 17.0% BLK% 4.4% 3.8% WS/48 .170 .168

Mobley has often been compared to the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo due to their similar archetypes: dominant defensive big men with unique offensive skills who are just short of being true unicorns. It took a while, but Adebayo eventually realized that his team is best off when he's just as aggressive and assertive on offense as he is on defense.

Cleveland will need Mobley to come to that same epiphany, whether it be through his own devices, Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff's leadership, or a result of circumstance.

Donovan Mitchell's desire to play in a large market may be overstated, but he could become a free agent in the summer of 2026. Regardless of whether he stays in Cleveland, though, the Cavaliers will be better off if Evan Mobley realizes his potential as a two-way tour-de-force.