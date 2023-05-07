Liverpool are now unlikely to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

A defender may not be a priority for the Reds at the moment, considering the more pressing issues in midfield.

Liverpool news - Evan Ndicka

Ndicka is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning he's able to sign for a new club on a free transfer.

Reports in Germany suggested that Frankfurt were demanding £45m in the January transfer window, but he will now leave for nothing unless a new deal is agreed.

Football Insider recently claimed that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are set to go head-to-head for Ndicka's signature at the end of the campaign.

However, with James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of contract in the summer, a midfielder could be a priority for the Merseyside club.

Although bringing in Ndicka on a free transfer would help with their squad depth without impacting the transfer budget, it could be difficult for him to break into the side with Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip already competing for the same position.

What has Jones said about Ndicka?

Jones has suggested that a move for Ndicka now seems unlikely.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Liverpool have been linked with Evan Ndicka as a potential solution to helping their defensive depth for next season, but it seems Napoli is a more likely destination.

"It’s an interesting one because the profile of the player seems a good fit, but over the past couple of weeks I have struggled to find anyone that believes it is going to be a deal Liverpool push for.

"And now in Italy, there seems to be confidence that Napoli are looking at him and are putting themselves in a good position to make a proposal. So it feels like we can probably scratch him off the list."

Should Liverpool be looking to sign Ndicka?

If the likes of Gomez or Matip look to move on, then Ndicka could be a smart signing.

Frankfurt-focused journalist Christopher Michel labelled Ndicka the 'complete package' in an interview relayed by Chronicle Live back in 2022.

He's certainly highly rated in Germany, but can Liverpool guarantee him game time? Probably not.

Again, this deal seems fairly unlikely unless there are any significant outgoings for Jurgen Klopp's side at the end of the season.