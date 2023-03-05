Liverpool ‘appreciate the talent’ of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka as they continue to scour the transfer market

Liverpool ‘appreciate the talent’ of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka as they continue to scour the transfer market, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

The 23-year-old has entered the final six months of his current contract at Deutsche Bank Park and is not expected to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Liverpool transfer news – Evan Ndicka

Fabrizio Romano recently denied claims that Ndicka had already agreed terms with Barcelona, stating that they are among ‘five or six’ interested parties.

“Despite what others may have claimed, I’m told nothing has been decided yet for Evan Ndicka,” Romano said. “Barcelona are among five or six top clubs informed on his situation but I have nothing confirmed on an agreement at this stage.

“As I’ve said previously, there’s a good chance he’ll move on a free transfer this summer, but where to has not yet been decided.”

Jacobs himself recently told Football Terrace that Liverpool are one of the sides who have been keeping an eye on Ndicka’s situation alongside Premier League rivals Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to Football Transfers, though, RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol heads up the Reds’ four-player shortlist as they search for a new centre-back.

What has Jacobs said about Ndicka?

When asked about Liverpool’s interest in Gvardiol, Jacobs said that their pursuit of Ndicka was also ‘one to watch’ as he offers great value for money.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “At the opposite extreme, you've got a player, for example, like Evan Ndicka, who's a free transfer.

“And that's exactly the kind of player that Liverpool love because they know there's value. They appreciate the talent there, so that's one to watch as well.”

Would Ndicka be a good signing?

Ndicka, who is valued at £28 million by Transfermarkt, has been in impressive form for Frankfurt this season despite the continued speculation over his future.

The 6 foot 4 giant has won 2.6 aerial duels while also averaging 5.2 clearances and 0.7 blocks per Bundesliga appearance, placing him in the top two for each metric when compared to his teammates, as per WhoScored.

Ndicka is not going to be short of potential suitors when the transfer market reopens for business, and Jurgen Klopp may have his work cut out when trying to entice the defender to Anfield.

Despite their struggles, though, Liverpool are still a very exciting proposition, and Ndicka could be a valuable addition to their backline.