Nobody wants to find out they are "past it." This is certainly the case in the world of boxing, where fighters struggle to keep out of the ring even after they have retired.

We often see boxers retire multiple times during their careers. Take Tyson Fury, for example, who retired in January after a second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, for the fourth time. Even with that, some people expect him to return at some point down the line.

However, sometimes there is an obvious sign to call it a day, as former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield, discovered.

"When I sparred that guy (Andy) Ruiz (Jr), and when he was 19 years old, he was able to tag me. I knew then," he told Pro Boxing Fan, about what made him finally hang up his gloves.

Andy Ruiz Jr is of course no slouch. The Mexican heavyweight famously knocked out Anthony Joshua in 2019 to become the first heavyweight champion of Mexican heritage, and although it was a short-lived title reign, it is still no embarrassment for Holyfield to admit retirement after sparing him.

Evander Holyfield Has Since Returned to Boxing

He took part in an exhibition fight, which didn't end well