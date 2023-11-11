Highlights Evan Ferguson has signed a contract with Brighton, showing his commitment to the Premier League club until 2029.

Despite being just 19, he's already recognized as one of the top young strikers in European football.

Ferguson has had an impressive start to his career, with 11 goals and two assists in 31 league appearances for Brighton. He has been on the radar of clubs since he was 14, making a positive impact in a friendly against Chelsea at a young age.

This week, Evan Ferguson penned a new contract with Brighton & Hove Albion which ties him to the Premier League club until 2029. He may only be 19 years of age, but he has already established himself as one of the most exciting young strikers in European football.

After all, the Republic of Ireland striker – who has never had any interest in switching international allegiances to play for England – already has 11 goals and two assists in just 31 league appearances for Brighton. He is undoubtedly one of the best teenagers playing in the English top-flight right now but his talent has been apparent for some time.

Brighton Games Goals Assists Evan Ferguson 43 15 4

Indeed, he joined Brighton back in January 2021 but was on the radar of many clubs long before that. He first came to attention way back in 2019 when he was just 14 years of age and still playing for League of Ireland outfit Bohemians FC.

The teenage forward was called upon in a friendly match, coming up against Chelsea – who were managed by Frank Lampard at the time. Ferguson came off the bench in the 1-1 draw and immediately made a positive impact. As per the Irish Times, he "caught the eye after being introduced by Keith Long in the 67th minute, with his cute stepover allowing Eric Molloy in to score Bohs' 89th-minute equaliser."

Chris Sutton interviews Evan Ferguson

In an interview this week with the Daily Mail, the Brighton ace was quizzed by ex-Premier League striker Chris Sutton on a number of topics. The pundit asked Ferguson, how nervous he was when coming up against the Blues while still so young: "I would have been s***ting myself. Were you nervous?"

Ferguson, however, seemed unphased by the occasion, casually replying: "Nah, not really. I wouldn’t say I get nerves."

"Never?" Sutton asked again. "Not even now?"

Ferguson continued: "I don’t think so. If someone says, 'Oh, a 14-year-old is playing against Chelsea', what do you expect him to do? At that age, it doesn’t click. You don’t comprehend in your head what you’ve done. It’s only now, looking back on it and seeing my cousins who are 13, 14, that I know it was madness."

You can watch highlights of the game below, and it's remarkable to see how the youngster doesn't look out of place when coming up against senior Chelsea stars such as Trevor Chalobah, Kurt Zouma, and Tiemoue Bakayoko. Wearing the number 12 jersey, he handles the physical part of the game with ease and looks perfectly comfortable with the ball at his feet – which suggests he really didn't feel any nerves.

Of course, despite signing this brand-new contract, there will be plenty of debate over the player's future as the January transfer market edges closer. While it would be a shock if he was sold this winter, a big-money move the following summer doesn't seem completely out of the question.

Evan Ferguson reveals who he supported as a boy

When it comes to Brighton, they never sell cheap but if the right offer comes in, Ferguson could be on the move. And while it remains unclear just who has the strongest interest in the Irishman right now, he did drop a hint about when he might like to end up in the same interview.

Indeed, he revealed that Manchester United was the club he supported as a kid and referenced some of their past forwards as inspiration to model his game on, saying: "I supported United as a boy. You had the Rooneys, the Berbatovs and obviously Danny Welbeck. They’ve always had a good thing going with the striker."