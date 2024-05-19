Highlights Terence Crawford praises Usyk, calling him a candidate for #1 P4P fighter in the world after historic win over Fury.

On the 18th of May, Oleksandr Usyk was crowned boxing's first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 25 years. After 12 rounds of back-and-forth action, Usyk topped Tyson Fury on two of the three scorecards. Fury suffered the first loss of his long career. Several combat sports athletes reacted to the moment with half praising Usyk for making history and the other half claiming Fury had won the fight.

Terence Crawford Praised Oleksandr Usyk For Performance over Tyson Fury

Terence Crawford calls Usyk the best

Terence Crawford is one of the best boxers in the world right now and he's praising Usyk for his win over Fury. "Man yall better put some respect on @usykaa man. He definitely a candidate for #1 P4P fighter in the world. I'm no hater. He beat the man that beat the man in a bigger division, giving what he's already done. Salute brother!" But Crawford isn't the only athlete reacting to the fight. Gervonta Davis appears to be on team Fury after he tweeted and then deleted , "One good rd doesn't win a fight." Legend Manny Pacquiao also weighed in giving his thoughts on a potential rematch. He didn;t appear to take sides in the debate on scoring though. "Congratulations @usykaa on becoming the first Undisputed Heavyweight Champion in 25 years! Amazing fight from both @Tyson_Fury and @usykaa. Fights like these are worthy of a rematch." Jake Paul, who is gearing up to fight Mike Tyson, sent an inspiring message to Fury who suffered his first loss. "Losing is a part of any sport. It's about how you take the L and come back for the W," he tweeted. Paul suffered his first and only loss to Fury's brother, Tommy Fury in 2023. Ryan Garcia was one of the many celebrities sitting ringside in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. He had a unique first-hand account of the fight and scored the rounds for Fury. "At ringside I truly felt fury won. What did you guys see. Be honest." Apparently, the fans were not so nice in their replies and he followed the tweet up with another one writing, "Yall weird asf You can have an opinion Suck a good one."